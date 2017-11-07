The Galaxy S8 was launched simultaneously on all carriers earlier this year, but AT&T had a few months of exclusivity on the S8 Active. There have been rumors the Active variant would come to other carriers, and now that's official. The Galaxy S8 Active will be on Sprint and T-Mobile later this month.

This device has most of the same features as the regular Galaxy S8, but packs a larger 4,000mAh battery and a more durable frame. Whereas the regular Galaxy S8 has a rather fragile glass frame, this one is designed to take a beating—David even tossed his down some stairs. The main drawback is that the display is flat instead of curved like the regular Galaxy S8. Well, maybe you don't consider that a drawback, but it's not as pretty.

Samsung doesn't have an exact date for the launch of this phone on T-Mobile and Sprint. All we know is that you should see the phone live on both carriers by the end of the month. If pricing is anything like AT&T, we're looking at around $850 total for the device.