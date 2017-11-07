The Galaxy S8 was launched simultaneously on all carriers earlier this year, but AT&T had a few months of exclusivity on the S8 Active. There have been rumors the Active variant would come to other carriers, and now that's official. The Galaxy S8 Active will be on Sprint and T-Mobile later this month.
This device has most of the same features as the regular Galaxy S8, but packs a larger 4,000mAh battery and a more durable frame. Whereas the regular Galaxy S8 has a rather fragile glass frame, this one is designed to take a beating—David even tossed his down some stairs. The main drawback is that the display is flat instead of curved like the regular Galaxy S8. Well, maybe you don't consider that a drawback, but it's not as pretty.
Samsung doesn't have an exact date for the launch of this phone on T-Mobile and Sprint. All we know is that you should see the phone live on both carriers by the end of the month. If pricing is anything like AT&T, we're looking at around $850 total for the device.
Press Release
Samsung’s Galaxy S8 Active Expands to Sprint and T-Mobile
Featuring military-grade durability and a long-lasting 4000mAh battery, the Galaxy S8 Active
extends availability starting in November
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ – Nov. 7, 2017 – Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today announced the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, previously only on AT&T, will now be available through Sprint and T-Mobile in Meteor Gray starting this month. The Galaxy S8 Active delivers military-grade durability with a long-lasting battery to get the most out of your day and the performance you expect from a Galaxy S smartphone.
The Galaxy S8 Active features:
• Military-grade durability – Engineered from high-strength aluminum and protective bumpers for military-grade durability, the shock, shatter, and dust and water-resistant Galaxy S8 Active
withstands tough hits and falls.
• Shatter-resistant screen – This device features a shatter-resistant screen that protects against accidental drops while delivering the bright, vivid colors of the 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display
• Long-lasting battery – The Galaxy S8 Active contains a large, long-lasting 4,000 mAh battery that can go more than a day of usage on a single charge. With Samsung’s most advanced fast charge and fast wireless charge6 capabilities, you can quickly and conveniently power up to get on with your day.
• Powerful performance – Featuring a 10nm processor, the device enables heightened speed and efficiency. It’s gigabit LTE ready, with support for up to 1 Gbps, so you can download files wherever your daily adventures take you.
• Advanced camera – The advanced Dual Pixel 12MP F1.7 rear camera and 8MP F1.7 Smart autofocus front camera deliver bright and sharp photos, even in low-light conditions.
• Meet Bixby – Bixby is a smarter way to use your Galaxy S8 Active and helps you get more done. It makes it easier to navigate through select apps, services and settings with a combination of voice commands and touch. Voice capabilities allow you to do many things normally done with touch, such as completing simple tasks like turning on the flashlight, taking a screen shot or a selfie. You can use the camera to identify landmarks, translate foreign languages or shop for
products online right from the phone.
• Activity Zone – With a simple swipe to the right of the home screen or the press of the Bixby button, Bixby greets you with quick access to active lifestyle features such as a stopwatch, barometer, compass, and flashlight.
• Government-trusted Security – The Galaxy S8 Active is secured from the chip up with Samsung Knox, the defense-grade mobile security platform designed to protect the integrity of the device. Samsung Knox8 has become a trusted and robust security solution with 29 governments trusting it to secure their workforce. It also offers a selection of biometric features such as fingerprint and iris scanners.
