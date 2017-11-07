Nobody likes waiting at a restaurant, especially when the default response is "5-10 minutes" and the actual wait time is significantly longer. To alleviate this, Google has announced that both Search and Maps will soon feature wait times for hundreds of thousands of sit-down restaurants, enabling you to plan your meals ahead.

When this functionality rolls out, you'll be able to use it by searching for the restaurant on Google, opening the business listing, and scrolling down to the 'Popular Times' section. Here, you'll see the estimated wait time for the current time, as well as for other time periods. Plus, you can see each day's wait times below the hour bars, allowing you to plan ahead to avoid busy times. All of these wait time estimates are extracted from anonymized historical data.

You'll see this roll out soon on Google Search, and it'll come to Maps shortly after. No longer will you have to restlessly wait to be seated.