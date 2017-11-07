Despite all of the product's problems, I still wish Google had decided to release Google Glass to the general public (the $1,500 Explorer edition doesn't count). The company decided that medical institutions and industry were the markets for Glass, and now Olympus is following suit with its 'EyeTrek INSIGHT EI-10 Smart Glasses.'
Like Google Glass, the EI-10 projects an image in front of your eyes, so you can easily view information while your hands are occupied. There's a touch bar on the side for navigation, and for connectivity, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are included. Olympus says the internal battery should last for one hour of use, but at least it's hot-swappable. The EI-10 is designed to be used with both protective work glasses and prescription glasses.
Not only will this not be sold to consumers, but it's hardly an upgrade from Glass. The hardware is very similar to the original 2013 Glass Explorers edition, and the EI-10 is even a downgrade in some areas. Here are the specs:
Specs
|Processor
|TI OMAP 4470
|Storage
|8GB
|Camera
|1992 × 1216 effective pixels
|RAM
|1GB
|Display
|OLED 640x400
|Connectivity
|MicroUSB, Bluetooth 4.1, 4-pole mini jack
|Battery
|300mAh
|Software
|Android 4.2.2
The processor is a bizarre choice. Despite it being a step up from the OMAP 4430 used in Glass, it's still a six-year-old chip. If I had to guess, Android 4.2 is probably being used because the chipset drivers for newer versions don't exist, due to Texas Instruments leaving the smartphone/tablet business in 2012. The EI-10 also has a smaller 300mAh battery compared to the 570mAh one in Glass.
Obviously specifications aren't as much of a concern to companies as they are to consumers, but even in workplace settings, this doesn't sound fun to use. The one hour of use is going to get old quick, and developers making internally-used applications for this will have to target ancient SDK versions.
Olympus plans to sell the EI-10 for $1,499.99, the same price as the Glass Explorer edition. You can find more information at the source link below.
CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing on its long history in the development of smart glasses technology, Olympus America Inc. announced today the launch of the EyeTrek INSIGHT EI-10 Smart Glasses in the United States. The patented optical system in the EyeTrek INSIGHT EI-10 enables users to see its display without blocking eyesight and easily access information whenever needed without interfering with their activities.
Within its lightweight and compact form factor, the EI-10 incorporates both wireless LAN and Bluetooth® technology for wireless connection to a network or to peripheral devices. The EI-10's long battery life and hot swap capabilities allow for extended use in a variety of demanding business settings.
The EI-10 is equipped with an attachment mechanism that allows it to be easily mounted to safety glasses or prescription glasses, so it can be used in a variety of environments with varying safety requirements and business use cases. Embedded sensors allow for easy navigation of the user interface and applications, which include photo and video capture and playback, QR code reader, and utility functions for custom developed applications.
The EI-10 is equipped with the Android® operating system and users are able to develop customized applications via the development tools provided by Olympus. Additionally, Olympus is currently partnering with product and software developers to further enhance users' experiences with the El-10.
Partners including Rochester Optical (https://rochesteroptical.com/olympus/), a global leader in optical innovation, have worked with Olympus to develop prescription eyeglass frames with an integrated EI-10 mounting mechanism. WESTUNITIS (https://rms-et.westunitis.com/), a Japan-based software company, provides business solution software for use with the EI-10.
Olympus will continue to build their partner portfolio to facilitate the development of new opportunities and applications for the El-10 user.
Feature Overview
- Compact, lightweight design optimized for extended use across business applications
- Wireless LAN and Bluetooth for wireless connection to various networks and devices
- Unique optical technology with a semi-transparent effect allows visualization of images and data without impeding eyesight
- Incorporated sensors allow for a wide variety of custom-developed user applications
- Android-based with robust development tools for product integration and application development
U.S. Pricing and Availability
The EyeTrek INSIGHT EI-10 will be available in November for an estimated street price of $1,499.99 USD. For a complete list of specifications, or for more information, visit the Olympus website: www.getolympus.com/smartglasses
EyeTrek INSIGHT EI-10 Specifications
Device
Model No.
EI-10
Weight
66 g (approx. including battery)
Display Type
OLED
Display Resolution
nHD+ (640x400)
Field of View
Diagonal 13 deg. (approx.)
CPU
TI OMAP 4470
OS
Android 4.2.2
RAM (main memory)
1GB
ROM (user memory)
8GB
Sensors
3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyro, 3-axis magnetic field
Camera Resolution
1992 × 1216 effective pixels
Microphone
16bit monaural
Voice Input / Output
4-pole mini jack
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 4.1 (A2DP / AVRCP / SPP / HID)
Supported frequency band: 2402MHz-2480MHz
Max. output: 4.0mW
Bluetooth low energy is not supported
Wireless LAN
IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n
Supported frequency band: 2412MHz-2452MHz, 5150MHz-5250MHz, 5250MHz-5350MHz, 5470-5725MHz
Max. output: 8.9mW
USB Port
Micro-B
Operation environment
(incl. accessories)
Temperature: 5°C (41°F) - 35°C (95°F), Humidity: 30 - 90% (no dew condensation)
Storage environment
(incl. accessories)
Temperature: 0°C (32°F) - 40°C (104°F), Humidity: 10 - 90% (no dew condensation)
Battery
Model No.
WHB-001
Battery Type
Li-ion polymer
Battery Life
30-60 min (approx., depending on the applications used)
Battery Voltage / Power
DC 3.7V / 1.1Wh
Battery Capacity
300mAh
AC Adapter for Battery Charger
Model No.
UN312-0520
Rated Input
AC 100-240V, 50/60Hz
Rated Output
DC5V, 2.0A
Battery Charger
Model No.
EI-CH1
Rated Input
DC5V, 2.0A
Rated Output
DC4.2V, 0.75A (when 5 batteries are charged)
Product Name
MSRP
EI-10
$1,499.99
Battery Charger EI-CS1
$249.99
Battery 5 Pack EI-BTS
$209.99
Power Pack Adapter EI-PC1
$109.99
Protective Eyewear with Mount EI-OG1
$129.99
Headset with Mic EI-HS1
$89.99
