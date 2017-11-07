The Pixel 2 and 2 XL may have not garnered universal praise, but there's no denying that Google's new phones can do a lot of cool things. Sure, plenty of other Android smartphones with Assistant have access to near-identical features, but it's Google's DNA in there that makes all of them possible. So I guess we can forgive Google for the extra gloating and enjoy this neat ad for the Pixel 2.

I love the fast-paced style, the understated funny bits, and the multitude of characters and situations pictured. It's a really great ad with a lot of emphasis on Assistant and the Camera, arguably the two best features of the new Pixels, and some mentions of water-resistance, fast data transfers when switching from other phones, unlimited photo storage, spam call filtering, and fast charging.

Although some of these are a little overblown (as enthusiasts, I'm sure we can point out one issue or limitation with each of these features), it's the fast charging that's the most ridiculous. "It charges in 15 minutes," is only true if you're considering the needed charge to go for about 7hrs of use (not all with the screen on, obviously), and then again famous USB-C expert Nathan K has been looking at the Pixel 2 XL and found that it charges at about 10.75W instead of the included charger's 18W, so there's a lot of room for improvement in the fast charging department.

Still, such a nice ad.