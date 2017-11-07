The holidays are fast approaching, which means the opportunities to gather with family and share the past year's memories and make new ones will be aplenty. This makes now the perfect time for using Google's Photo books to print neat physical albums of your existing photos or to prepare for the impending holiday picturefest. And as it so happens, Photo books are now available in Canada as well.

When they first launched in May, Photo books were exclusive to the US, but now users in Canada will start seeing the option in Google Photos, in both English and French, and regardless of whether they're using Android, iOS, or web. The option lets you choose as many photos as you want, clean out duplicates and blurry pics, and order your album right away.

The price is a little steep though, compared to the US. 20-page softcover books start at CAD $17.99 (only $9.99 in the US), whereas hardcover books start at CAD $27.99 (more reasonable, only $19.99 in the US). If you live in the Great White North, that's one reality you've probably gotten used to.