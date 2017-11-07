Acer is one of many companies manufacturing Chromebooks, and it came out with a new 15.6" model just last month. If you read Jordan's review, you'll know it's a pretty solid laptop, especially considering the price. If you want to grab one, it's already $41 off at Best Buy.

The configuration sold at Best Buy (CB515-1HT-P39B) has 4GB of RAM with 32GB of storage. As mentioned above, the main selling point is the 15.6" 1080p display, since there aren't many Chromebooks with screens larger than 13 inches across.

The Chromebook 15 also has 2 USB Type-C ports, two normal USB 3.0 ports, and a microSD card slot. There's an Intel Pentium N4200 processor running the show, which isn't exactly high-end, but Jordan only noticed occasional slowdowns during heavy multi-tasking in his review. This model also supports Android apps. You can buy one at the source link below.