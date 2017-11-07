CrossOver by CodeWeavers has been available for Mac and Linux for years, allowing users of those operating systems to run some Windows programs without a copy of Windows. It does this by utilizing Wine, an open-source Windows compatibility layer for Unix-based operating systems (CodeWeavers is one of the main contributors to Wine's codebase).

CodeWeavers released the first preview build of CrossOver for Android over a year ago, allowing Chrome OS devices with the Play Store (and standalone Android devices) to run Windows applications, as long as they had an x86-based processor. The port has been continually refined over the past year, and now the invite-only preview has become an open beta.

In a post on the company's blog, CodeWeavers said the Android/Chrome OS port "is the best CrossOver we've ever made." Program compatibility should be mostly on-par with the desktop CrossOver applications, but there are a few limitations imposed by Android. Games and programs that lock the mouse (like first-person shooters) don't work, because the required API wasn't added until 8.0 Oreo. OpenGL also isn't supported, because Android only works with OpenGL ES.

If you want to try out CrossOver, you can grab it from the Play Store below, or from APKMirror. You'll need either an Android device with an x86 processor, or an x86 Chromebook with Android app support.