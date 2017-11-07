Android Pay's arrival in Brazil has been rumored for a long time, but back in May, Google confirmed that it would be live by the end of the year in a few countries amongst which was Brazil. Most of those already have Pay, so Brazilian users have been waiting, but they won't be put off for a lot longer apparently.

It seems that Google has started issuing invites to the press in Brazil for the launch event, which will take place on November 14. The first partners are rumored to be Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Itaú e Caixa, Mastercard, Visa, Elo, and Porto Seguro. If the date turns out to be true, Brazil will be the first South American country to have Pay.