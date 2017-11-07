If your TV is tragically not smart enough—or otherwise lacks a way to play Amazon Prime Video—Amazon has been heavily pushing their line of Fire TV devices since 2014. While the 3rd generation Fire TV started shipping last month, Amazon just announced the new Fire TV Stick Basic Edition. Problem is, there's absolutely nothing new about this at all.

The year-old 2nd Generation Fire TV Stick is powered by the quad-core Mediatek 8127D at 1.3 GHz, accompanied with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. It can decode H.265 video, and supports Bluetooth 4.1 and 802.11 ac Wi-Fi. The "new" Basic Edition has identical technical specs, and identical physical specs—both are 1.1 oz (32.0 g) and 3.4” x 1.2” x 0.5” (85.9 mm x 30.0 mm x 12.6 mm).

The "new" Basic Edition has a different remote compared to the 2nd Generation, it lacks the Alexa voice control integration. The remote itself, though, is actually the remote from the 1st Generation Fire TV Stick. So far, there's a whole lot of "Basic," but no "new" to be found. The product page does not specify the Fire OS version, though the 2nd generation stick is stuck on Fire OS 5, based on the three-year-old Android Lollipop.

For unknown reasons, the Basic Edition is $49.99 while the 2nd generation debuted at $39.99. If you feel like paying $10 more to not have Alexa, the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition is available now. It ships to "more than 100 countries around the world," though Amazon doesn't have operations in that many countries. Presumably, it ships from Amazon.com to the countries in question.