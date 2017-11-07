If your TV is tragically not smart enough—or otherwise lacks a way to play Amazon Prime Video—Amazon has been heavily pushing their line of Fire TV devices since 2014. While the 3rd generation Fire TV started shipping last month, Amazon just announced the new Fire TV Stick Basic Edition. Problem is, there's absolutely nothing new about this at all.
The year-old 2nd Generation Fire TV Stick is powered by the quad-core Mediatek 8127D at 1.3 GHz, accompanied with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. It can decode H.265 video, and supports Bluetooth 4.1 and 802.11 ac Wi-Fi. The "new" Basic Edition has identical technical specs, and identical physical specs—both are 1.1 oz (32.0 g) and 3.4” x 1.2” x 0.5” (85.9 mm x 30.0 mm x 12.6 mm).
The "new" Basic Edition has a different remote compared to the 2nd Generation, it lacks the Alexa voice control integration. The remote itself, though, is actually the remote from the 1st Generation Fire TV Stick. So far, there's a whole lot of "Basic," but no "new" to be found. The product page does not specify the Fire OS version, though the 2nd generation stick is stuck on Fire OS 5, based on the three-year-old Android Lollipop.
For unknown reasons, the Basic Edition is $49.99 while the 2nd generation debuted at $39.99. If you feel like paying $10 more to not have Alexa, the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition is available now. It ships to "more than 100 countries around the world," though Amazon doesn't have operations in that many countries. Presumably, it ships from Amazon.com to the countries in question.
Press Release
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced the new Fire TV Stick Basic Edition, a streaming media player that provides simple and fast access to thousands of movies, TV shows, apps, and games. Starting today, the device will be available for purchase in more than 100 countries and territories around the world including Canada, France, Italy, and Spain. In addition, customers can set their default language as Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Italian, German, or English.
“Last year, we made Amazon Prime Video available to customers globally, and today, we’re building on that momentum as we introduce Fire TV Stick Basic Edition to new customers around the world,” said Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV. “This makes streaming content from apps like Prime Video fast and easy and we can’t wait to hear what customers think.”
The Fire TV Stick Basic Edition provides customers with access to popular content from multiple providers, including Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video members will get unlimited access to critically acclaimed shows like The Tick, American Gods, and The Man in the High Castle as well as The Grand Tour Season 2, premiering December 8, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski, coming in 2018.
Performance
The streaming media player comes with a quad-core processor and 1 GB of memory for a fast and fluid streaming experience, as well as 8 GB of storage for apps and games. It also features 802.11ac Wi-Fi and offers support for High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC) for great 1080p HD streaming. Customers can also enjoy rich cinematic surround sound with Dolby Audio.
Easy Set-up and Use
The device easily connects to your HDTV’s HDMI port. Simply plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi, and start streaming in minutes. Plus, the portable design allows customers to watch their favorite shows even while away from home.*
Availability
Fire TV Stick Basic Edition is available for purchase today from Amazon.com and will begin shipping tomorrow to more than 100 countries around the world. It is available for purchase locally in Canada (Amazon.ca), France (Amazon.fr), Italy (Amazon.it), and Spain (Amazon.es). In addition, the Fire TV Stick Basic Edition will be coming soon to Brazil and Mexico.
For a full list of countries and territories where the new Fire TV Stick Basic Edition is sold, please visit: www.amazon.com/firetvstickbasicedition.
*Content availability varies by country.
