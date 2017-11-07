Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Monument Valley 2

Android Police coverage: Monument Valley 2 is available on Android today for $4.99

After a five-month wait, Monument Valley 2 is finally available for Android. You can expect the familiar gravity-defying puzzle gameplay found in the original, but this time with a broader focus on accessibility. So that does mean this is the easier game in the series. Some fans may find that disappointing, while others may finally get to see what the draw of the gameplay is thanks to how easy it is. Either way, you can expect about an hour and forty minutes of gameplay in order to finish this new release.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and delightful puzzles as you learn the secrets of the Sacred Geometry. Sequel to the award-winning Monument Valley, Monument Valley 2 presents a brand new adventure set in a beautiful and impossible world. Help Ro as she teaches her child about the mysteries of the valley, exploring stunning environments and manipulating architecture to guide them on their way.

Turn Undead: Monster Hunter

Android Police coverage: Nitrome's Turn Undead: Monster Hunter is a fantastic turn-based puzzle platformer

If you have not played Turn Undead: Monster Hunter, then you are missing out. Not only is this a slick looking pixel-based platformer, but the compelling turn-based gameplay makes for something more similar to a roguelike than a traditional action game. Basically, you set out to destroy Dracula and his undead army by navigating numerous stages filled with Sokoban-like puzzles while battling it out with the many enemies that stand in your way.

Monetization: free / contains ads / single IAP of $5.49 removed ads

--

Take on Dracula and his legion of monsters in this turn based action puzzle platformer. Time to Die... One step at a time.

Turn based movement with all the action of a platformer.

Time is in your control, time moves when you do.

Solve devious puzzles hidden within spooky graveyards and haunted castles.

Discover and exploit monsters weaknesses.

Collect the bonus holy cross for an extra hard challenge.

Easy swipe based controls.

A PERFECT game for Halloween.

The Tower Assassin's Creed

Android Police coverage: Ketchapp has taken The Tower and slapped an Assassin's Creed skin on it

The Tower Assassin's Creed is a reskin of Ketchapp's popular tower building game The Tower. What sets this new version apart from the original is not only the Assassin's Creed skin but also the new mechanic where an Assassin's Creed character jumps off a finished tower into a cart of hay. On this journey down the tower, it is your job to collect as much of the in-game currency as possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / single IAP of $1.99 removes ads

--

The Tower is back with a special Assassin's Creed touch to celebrate the franchise 10th anniversary. Play now with your favorite Assassins to reach the sky and beat your friends.

Build the tallest tower with the power of one-touch gameplay

Take your Assassin to the top

Perform the leap of faith, collect helix credits while you fall and land in the hay pile to score bonus points

Play with Ezio in Florence, Jacob in London, Bayek in Giza... Unlock up to 9 Assassins and 5 amazing settings.

FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II

Android Police coverage: Square Enix has released 'Final Fantasy Dimensions II,' a free-to-play RPG that has gone premium

FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II is something of an odd release. You see, it started out in Japan as a free-to-play title under a different name. But it has since been changed into a full premium release that lacks and advertisements or in-app purchases. The thing is, all of the same FTP mechanics are still there, you just don't have to pay for them. So it still plays like a casual RPG more than a traditional paid upfront title, which may not appeal to the more hardcore fans of the series.

Monetization: $14.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

The latest title of the Final Fantasy Dimensions series that has achieved three million downloads worldwide. A journey that links the past to the future. A fascinating cast of characters of different races and eras. An incredible story that leads you through the past and future to save the world. Combine your strengths to defeat powerful foes in intense battles. Final Fantasy Dimensions II is an RPG that brings a new legend to the world of FF.

Breacher Story

Breacher Story is a game focused around a narrative experience. That means it is best played with a pair of headphones so that you can fully dive into the strange world offered in this release. Much like a choose your own adventure it is up to you to climb your way up the corporate ladder and make the final decision as to what you want your future to hold.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Breacher Story is a playable narrative experience that dives deep into the world of cyber-security, conspiracy theories and social engineering. Enjoy an immersive choice-driven adventure through intriguing mobile conversations, real-time phone notifications and unprecedented world events.

Soar - Tree of Life

Now I know I have seen Soar - Tree of Life on the Play Store before this week, but I suppose it just recently re-released for some reason. All the same, you can expect plenty of explorative flight gameplay that was the highlight of the original offering. You even have a few options for your controls so that you can play the game through motion or simple taps on the screen.

Monetization: $3.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Relax and unwind with Soar, an exploration based adventure game designed to restore colour and beautiful music to a stunning but unforgotten land. The Tree of Life has faded so a drought of colour has fallen on the Island of Paradise. The rings of colour need to be activated to restore the 7 colours and rejuvenate the tree.

Runic Rampage - Hack and Slash RPG

Runic Rampage - Hack and Slash RPG is just that, a hack and slash RPG. Unlike the majority of games on the Play Store found in this genre, this is a premium release sold for an upfront cost. That means once you pay you are free to explore the entirety of this action RPG to its fullest potential. Not a bad deal for the low cost of $3.99.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Sharpen your axe and equip your hammer - Runic Rampage is the brutal action adventure every dwarf has been waiting for. Master fatal combos and unleash powerful spells to defeat hordes of ruthless foes in intense melee combat. Legend says that once a rune stone protected the dwarves, but it disappeared and war destroyed the kingdom.

Million Onion Hotel

Million Onion Hotel is a strange game presented as an action puzzler. You mainly align different fruits and vegetables on a set grid, but that is only part of the story here. You can expect plenty of odd characters popping up during play and even a few different hidden characters if you care to search them out. Overall this is a polished puzzler that offers something very unique, which is quite refreshing to see.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Million Onion Hotel is an action puzzle packed with a lot of elements.! A mysterious world of crazy sound and unique pixel arts and animations. In BitSummit2014, This won the Media Highlights Award, Bit King Popularity Awards chosen by visitors' vote, and the game was chosen for IndieCade official Selection the same year. And now, It is released At last.

Strain Tactics

If you are into strategical and tactical gameplay, you will want to check out Strain Tactics. It plays like any top-down strategic shooter, but what sets it above many of its competitors is the fact that you have so many different ways to tackle the game's scenarios. Really the only thing I can find that is holding back this release is its UI. Many elements are cut off and playing on a phone proves to be quite a challenge thanks to plenty of small buttons on the screen.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Strain Tactics is a real-time with pause, squad-based tactical shooter with ARPG elements set on an earth overrun by an infectious alien strain. Featuring 80 playable characters and over 150 unique items and weapons, the game challenges players to defeat enemies by commanding customizable ground teams from their Helibase overhead. Players can indulge in a variety of scenarios across over 30 different maps, and the sandbox-style mechanics allows users to approach the maps according to their play style.

(re)format Z:

(re)format Z: is a new stealth-puzzler from Blindflug Studios AG. It reminds me a bit of the Go series of games from Square Enix, and yet it has its own feel that sets it apart from those games. For the most part, it is your job to sneak your way through a tech-noir landscape while trying to learn more about what happened 500 years ago in Zurich and how it changed the world forever.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Embark on a quest to become the programmer of liberty. Alice’s attempt to hack into the LIBRIA Corp's protocol proved unsuccessful. She was then suddenly contacted by a mysterious underground organization calling itself “The Resistance”. Alice is in danger – LIBRIA has full control over the citizens and they know what she has done. The Resistance is certain: Alice’s actions will lead to a revolution.

Star Wars™: Jedi Challenges

Okay, so Star Wars: Jedi Challenges isn't a game you can play without the Lenovo Mirage AR headset, lightsaber controller, and tracking beacon. These items are available for order and should be shipping out soon. Once people get their hands on the equipment, Star Wars: Jedi Challenges will be a required downlaod in order to play through an assortment of mini-games that take place in the Star Wars universe.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Awaken your inner Jedi with Star Wars™: Jedi Challenges, a smartphone-powered Star Wars™ augmented reality experience. This app requires the Star Wars: Jedi Challenges gear. With the Lenovo Mirage AR headset, lightsaber controller, and tracking beacon, you’ll begin your quest to become a Jedi through the power of augmented reality.

INK: Endless Ascend

INK: Endless Ascend is the opposite of the many falling games that have recently seen a bit of popularity thanks to its mechanics concentrating on climbing instead of falling. Of course, you are still avoiding obstacles all the same, just in a different direction. For the most part, I found this to be an enjoyable release, just don't expect anything too groundbreaking and your experience should be the same.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Guide an ink droplet along the infinite skyscraper to reach out for the sun. Avoid the spikes by Tapping on the screen. Collect more ink droplets to become larger and invincible for a while. Every story becomes a new challenge.

Fast, responsive control. Allows players of different ages.

Exciting action, progressive difficulty.

2D vertical scroller with hand-drawn graphics.

Ahead!

Ahead! is a simple looking casual arcade game where you are tasked with using quickly timed taps on the screen to turn a line on its pivot point towards objects you want to remove. This mechanic will build in speed as you progress, which makes it all the more challenging. If you are looking for a simple game that can provide hours of fun, Ahead! is a solid choice.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Are you sure you're able to steady your nerves and have quick reflexes? Be ready to prove it. Move "Axe" and let it twirl to collect as many points as you can. Be careful, it's harder than you can even imagine and for each point you collect Axe will turn faster and faster. Don't go beyond the arena and don't touch the sharpened walls otherwise you will blow yourself to smithereens.

I'm Tanked!

I'm Tanked! is similar in style to the old tank games you would find on PC, or more modernly the Worms series of games. Essentially you lob projectiles at your enemies by guessing what angle and what power percentage you should use to get your shot to land exactly where you want. This takes practice, but luckily there is enough content here that you will find yourself adjusting appropriately in no time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Get ready to play the best tank game you've ever played before. Use angles to shoot the enemy tanks. This game is extremely easy to learn and play but beating it will take you time, and you'll be able to spend a lot of time on it.

Many unlock able tanks

2 Game modes (time & normal)

Different challenges

Many game maps

Facebook sharing

Awesomeness

Dunk Shot

Dunk Shot is a simple arcade game where you use physics to get the basketball from one net to the next. Basically, you pull on the net that contains the ball in order to fling it into the next basket. Much like you fling birds in Angry Birds, you are flinging basketballs in Dunk Shot.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Ready to shoot some hoops? Grab a ball and start dunking. Dunk Shot is a burning hot arcade game that anybody can enjoy. Shoot the hoops, unlock new balls, become the next basketball star. Come on now, join everybody on the playground of unlimited basketball action.

Stack It AR

Stack It AR is a colorful stacking game that you play in augmented reality. This means you use your phone's camera to project the game onto real-world items by viewing the action on your screen. The gameplay works simply enough as you are tasked with building the highest tower possible. This is an easy mechanic to grasp, but a fun one all the same.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Stack It AR is finally out on Android. enjoy playing one of the best AR games with best Augmented Reality technologies.

Stack up more blocks to reach higher scores and beat your friends

Share your best score on social media with one touch

Enjoy the pleasing graphics and sound effects

Puzzle Blocks

Puzzle Blocks is a pleasant looking puzzle game that has you moving blocks to cover specific zones. This will, of course, be more difficult than you would first think, which is why it should appeal to those who are looking for a challenge. Considering that the design offers a positively beautiful setting, I can see this as a great chill and play game for when you are lounging around.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

Puzzle&Blocks is a creative puzzle game with beautiful design. Let's dive into the puzzle maze. This game will give you countless hours of enjoyment solving all kinds of levels. Push the blocks into the star zones. Match all the places to solve the puzzle. You need to carefully observe the environment and make your move.

Bubblegum Hero

Bubblegum Hero takes the concept of blowing bubblegum balloons and turns it into a quirky free-to-play casual game. The first thing you will notice is the cute stylized graphics, though it is the bubblegum balloon blowing that really drives the whole goofy concept home. Your job, of course, is to blow bubbles that fit within a set size, over and over again. All for the glory of being a Bubblegum Hero.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

--

A hipster walking down the street chewing a gum is a rather normal view, but a sumo fighter during the Olympics or a granny at the gym chewing a Protein Gum? That's something new. The beginning is basically 'How to blow a bubblegum balloon 101', in case you somehow never done that.

Autosplit

Autosplit is an ingenious auto-runner where you crush vehicle on the road either between two vehicles or simply by pushing them off of the highway. So instead of constantly avoiding the objects in your path, you are actively trying to take them out. While the simple block-based graphics have been done to death, the gameplay is actually quite enjoyable.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

--

Road Rage redefined - make Van Damme proud. Enjoy a full throttle ride along busy streets and avoid obstacles by splitting your vehicle in two. When we say splitting in two we mean it. Do the 'Auto-Split' and impress your clueless highway audience. Sure, you'll produce some scrap metal but who cares?

Solomon's Boneyard

Solomon’s Boneyard is a prequel to Raptisoft's dungeon crawler Solomon’s Keep. In it, you play as Solomon Dark as he is starting to dabble in the dark arts. It is your job to venture into a graveyard and battle waves of enemies in order to flush him out. You do this by utilizing the game's twin-stick controls and streamlined leveling system.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

--

Twenty-Three years before the horrifying events chronicled in "Solomon's Keep," the Wizard's college first suspected they might have a problem with one of their graduates. A battle mage was dispatched to put an end to this young "Solomon Dark" before he could grow in power... In Solomon's Boneyard, you can play as one of seven young wizards, with over thirty skills to master.

Snowy Slide

While it may be a little too early for some, Christmas-themed games are already starting to show up on the Play Store. Snowy Slide is the most recent release with a Christmas theme, and it is your standard endless runner that has you sledding down a snow-covered mountain. It is your job to collect as many presents as possible while navigating the treacherous turns that make up the path you must follow.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

--

Santa Claus lost all his presents on a snowy mountain. Ride his sledge downhill and grab as many presents as you can. Can you save Christmas?

The Orient Express

The Orient Express is an all-new hidden object and puzzle solving game from Kalypso Media Mobile GmbH. It is your job to track down clues in order to solve the disappearance of Anna Clairemont. While the gameplay is the same old hidden object gameplay we have all seen before, the surrounding story is of quality and offers a fun time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

--

Join Heidi Price aboard the Orient Express and help track down answers to the unsolved disappearance of Anna Clairemont. Investigate the case by finding hidden objects, piecing together clues and interviewing the witnesses to reveal a mystery that reaches into the dark forces of this world.

Crashbots

Crashbots is an auto-runner game spread across three worlds and 80+ levels. While the gameplay is pretty basic, as you simply maneuver your character to avoid objects, the presentation is pretty nice. Sadly there is a bit of lag when playing, which does hamper the enjoyment you would get with a game that doesn't have lag.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

--

Take control of the latest line of robots and test their fighting capabilities, agility, and endurance in various arenas filled with dangerous obstacles, booby traps and enemies. In this game mode you have to reach the finish line of each level before your battery runs out. At the end of each level you are awarded bonus points, based on your accuracy, finish time, stars collected etc.

SAVE Animal Hero

SAVE Animal Hero is a kid-centric arcade mini-game collection. Each game will require the player to pull off different tasks, all with a friendly and colorful presentation that should appeal to children around the world. While this may not be a great game for adults, there is no arguing that the presentation is spot on for its target audience.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $11.99

--

Save the cutest animals in this arcade mini-games collection. Their lives are in your hands. Which one is the smallest of the worlds? A super-globalized Earth? Life inside an ant colony? Pluto? When we thought about it for a while, we realized the smallest of the worlds may be something oppressive instead.

The Letter - Horror Visual Novel

While Halloween may be over, The Letter - Horror Visual Novel is a great game to spend some time with for all of you horror fans out there. As you would expect, this is a visual novel, though it does contain a few interactive sections that pull the player into the story. Just keep in mind that this is a very adult-centric release thanks to its horror theme that is not intended for anyone under the age of 17.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $13.99

--

This game deals with mature themes. It shows scenes that some may find disturbing, unethical and triggering. It also contains offensive language, racial slurs, sexual themes, gore and violence. Player discretion is advised. The Letter is an interactive, horror/drama visual novel inspired by classic Asian horror films.

Splashy Dots

Splashy Dots is a slick looking puzzler that contains an impressive jazz soundtrack. Mainly you are brushing a digital canvas with different lines to connect everything to the final dot. This is easier said than done, which is what makes the game so challenging. You will have to think out your moves in order to progress, which is luckily only half the fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

--

Imagine yourself in a cozy art gallery, with the sounds of a live jazz act in the background, brush in your hand and a canvas in front of you. You're all set. Create beautiful splatter art paintings while solving Splashy Dots puzzle. This is so easy - swipe your finger (or a brush.) correctly so that all the streaks form a smooth & artsy way to the very final dot.

JiPPO Street

JiPPO Street offers a colorful city building game that is centered around matching dice numbers in order to create new buildings to line the streets with. This mechanic works pretty great and makes for a hectic experience trying to match the numbers in time. While the presentation uses a very familiar voxel look, it's difficult to fault it for following mobile trends.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

--

Emoji speaking characters who talk so much it feels like animoji karaoke? Check. Awesome blocky graphics?! Check. Simple & fun gameplay?!? CHECK.!. It's JiPPO. Street, the latest game from JiPPO. Building a street has never been this fun and easy. Just swipe and match falling dice to create new buildings for the funny JiPPO. characters.

Dodge Hard

Dodge Hard takes the gameplay of a bullet hell shoot 'em up and places it into a top-down twin-stick shooter world. What is interesting is how the game uses a dodge mechanic to avoid the many bullets on screen. This adds a bit of originality to a pretty standard genre. Sure it's not going to turn heads when you are playing it, but who cares when you are having so much fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

--

Destroy an underground city built by a mad scientist. Become a hero who fights against war robots to save the world.

Enjoy this classic retro-style bullet hell shooter on your mobile.

Level up, collect and salvage items, craft and enhance weapons to be stronger.

Each gun fires different type of bullets

Choose the best weapon to your taste and defeat the monsters effectively

New rooms and passages show up randomly whenever a stage is opened

With the ever-changing stages, you'll never be bored.

Each boss has different bullet patterns. Learn it to survive.

Prepare yourself for new bosses that appear every 5th floors.

Run with your left thumb, jump and shoot with your right thumb.

Fever Mode activates when Mental gauge is full. Overpower zombie-like robot enemies in Fever Mode.

Floyd’s Sticker Jam

We all know the one thing Android needs more of are stickers. But all kidding aside, Floyd’s Sticker Jam is a game that uses stickers as an incentive by having the player collect sticker packs that have the potential to unlock new levels. More or less that means this is a gacha game at its core. If you find such things don't bother you, then I would say dive on in and start collecting as many stickers as possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $59.99

--

COLLECT STICKERS, COMPLETE THE ALBUM and UNLOCK amazing adventures in this casual TIME TRAVELLING SHOOTER for mobile. Featuring an awesome TIME TRAVELLING mechanic, where you get to REPLAY each level with your PAST-SELF, making yourself STRONGER every TIME. EARN sticker packs, complete the ALBUM, and UNLOCK the most marvelous content.

New YAHTZEE® With Buddies – Fun Game for Friends

Despite the all-new name, New YAHTZEE® With Buddies – Fun Game for Friends is still your classic Yahtzee game, just with an online multiplayer aspect added in. This way you can play with friends and family no matter their location. Just keep in mind that there are a ton of in-app purchases, so it may be best to stick with playing against friends as I am sure plenty of other users are going to spend their money on the many advantages the developer has locked behind a paywall.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Yahtzee fan? Then you'll love New Yahtzee, one of the best new games online. Play dice in the all new number 1 dice game from Hasbro. A family board game classic, the addictive New YAHTZEE® With Buddies connects friends for a fun, multiplayer game of dice. Call it yatzee, yatzy or even yachty, but there’s only one Yahtzee.

WTF Game Of The Week

KISS Rock City

Okay, I am sure KISS Rock City is intended to not be a joke release but more a game for Kiss fans, but I just couldn't resist adding this to our WTF game of the week. I mean, are there even enough Kiss fans still left alive that would appreciate this type of pandering free-to-play title? Somehow I doubt it. Considering that your very first quest in this game is to have sex with a groupie, it is clear that the devleopers didn't bother to hold the band to any degree of decency. I'm sure fans will love that!

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $74.99

--

Who doesn’t want to be a rock star? There’s only one problem: you don’t have enough money and you clash with your band over every decision. Just about to give up, you meet the super famous and glorious band members of KISS. What follows is a stardom adventure to form the next best rockband – and KISS offers to help you. Sing along with original KISS tunes and stick around for the funny story.

