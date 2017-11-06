Most of us collect email subscriptions over time, but we seldom get around to digging around in our inboxes to unsubscribe from them. Unroll.me is a service that does the hard work for you. It's been available on the web and iOS for a while, but now the app has come to Android. It just a few taps (and swipes) you can unsubscribe from the junk and keep the valuable stuff.

You'll need to log into Unroll.me using your preferred email. It supports Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo, and a ton of others. It scans your account in search of subscriptions and mailing lists, which might take some time. Then, you get a virtual stack of emails to sort through. Swipe left to unsubscribe, right to keep, and up to "Rollup." The Rollup is a daily digest from Unroll.me that can contain as many subscriptions as you want.

Unroll.me is free—it's operated by the same folks behind Slice. Like that service, Unroll.me siphons up retail data (receipts and tracking info) to produce anonymized market research. If you're not comfortable with that, you'll have to manage your subscriptions the old-fashioned way. You know, hunting for those tiny links at the bottom of emails like a savage.