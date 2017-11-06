Team Win Recovery Project, or TWRP for short, is just about the only custom recovery worth using in 2017. It does everything most people need, works on a massive number of devices, and can be themed. The last time we covered TWRP, it added support for the Pixel 2 and a few other phones. Now the recovery is officially available for some of ASUS' new phones, and Xiaomi's first Android One device.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is now fully supported, which we reviewed here. The Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro, and Zenfone 4 Pro also now work. All of these devices use dm-verity, which means that modifications to the stock system will keep the ROM from booting. To prevent this, you'll need to install a kernel (or custom ROM) that has dm-verity disabled.

If you'd like to install TWRP on any of these phones, you can follow the links above or install the TWRP app below.