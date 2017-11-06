Google's constantly adding little server-side updates to its app in an aim to make things just a little bit easier. The latest addition a reader has spotted is a card entitled 'People also view' that shows up while you're reading through a webpage that you've clicked on from the Google app.

As you might be able to guess from the card's title, it tries to show you what other people who searched for the same thing as you have clicked on. For instance, in these Microsoft release notes, Google shows articles from both Microsoft and news outlets about Windows that other people have also viewed.

The reader who sent this tip in also included detailed instructions regarding how he was able to get it to appear. Basically, after tapping on a search result from the Google app and waiting for it to fully load, scroll down three times slowly (like you're reading the page). If you then scroll back up in one big swipe from the top of your screen to the bottom, the card will pop up on the bottom (if this test has been rolled out to you, of course). From here, you can pull it up to view the results Google thinks are prudent to you.

Thus far, we've only received one report of this feature popping up, so it doesn't seem to be especially widespread. I personally don't think this would be very helpful given the types of results that are popping up above, and if this card does go public, it would probably be best for there to be an option to turn this off. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.