People made a pretty big fuss about the Pixel 2 XL's display for several reasons, one of which was that its colors were too muted. To alleviate this issue, Google said that it would add a mode that would enable more saturated colors via an update in the coming weeks. Well, it's been a few weeks since that statement, and lo and behold, the November security patch adds that saturated color mode.

Though we didn't think that the Pixel 2 XL's November security patch was out just yet, a reader has sent in screenshots of the new mode from his Pixel 2 XL, which has. It does exactly what you'd think it does: make colors even more vibrant than they are in the already-enhanced mode. This new option is, fittingly, called 'Saturated.'

To make your Pixel 2 XL's display a little more careful, head over to Settings, then Display, then Advanced, then Colors. The option will be right there waiting for you.