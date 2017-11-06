The XA1 and XA1 Ultra were revealed back in February as a pair of 'super mid-range' phones. The XA1 Ultra finally arrived in the United States in July, for a rather-high price tag of $399. Now you can grab one for $100 off at just about everywhere the phone is sold.

As for specifications, this has a MediaTek Helio P20 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, NFC, and a 6" 1080p IPS display. There's a Type-C port for charging, which you don't always see at phones in this price range. The Ultra has a 23MP back camera and a 16MP front camera, both with f/2.0 aperture. It currently has Android 7.0, but Sony has promised that Android 8.0 Oreo will arrive at some point.

At this lower price, I would say the XA1 Ultra is a much better competitor to the 64GB Moto G5 Plus, which is also $299. The XA1 Ultra has NFC and a USB Type-C port, both of which the G5 Plus lack, and the Ultra's cameras are better. However, the G5 Plus has a better Snapdragon 625 processor with both GSM and CDMA support.

If you're interested, you can buy one from various retailers below.