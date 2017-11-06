The Nextbit Robin, much like the legendary HP TouchPad, became a much better device after the price dropped. The cost has continued to fall over the past few months, and now you can buy one for just $109.99 on eBay - the lowest we've seen it drop.

If you need a refresher, the Robin has a Snapdragon 808 processor, a 5.2" 1080p IPS screen, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage with 100GB of free cloud storage for app storage. I'm not sure how much longer those servers will keep running, but the cloud storage is still working for now. It also has fast charging, using Qualcomm QuickCharge 2.0.

The Robin is a pretty great phone for the price; we recently posted a re-review of it if you're interested. It even has Android 7.1.1, and is supported by LineageOS if you're worried about future software support.

Still, there are a few issues with the Robin you should be aware of before purchasing one. Nextbit has stopped honoring all warranties, so if it breaks, you're out of luck. It's also not the most durable phone on the planet, so you should consider buying a case too. Finally, USB-OTG is not supported at all, if that matters to you. You can buy the Robin from the source link below.