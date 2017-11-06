With every new phone launch, the manufacturer is expected to include a number of stock wallpapers for users to choose from. They're another way of differentiating from other OEMs and adding some extra branding flair to a device. The latest flagship phone to be announced by HTC is the U11+, which we've heard was once intended to be the canceled Google Pixel 2 XL (codenamed 'Muskie'). If it had been a Pixel, it would have had Google's Wallpaper app by default, but since it's not, HTC has come up with some wallpapers of its own.

Thanks to LlabTooFeR on Twitter, we can sample 21 of the wallpapers that will ship with the HTC U11+, and true to the company's past form in this area, some of them are rather beautiful...

Some of them are so nice I think I'll have to give them a try. If you'd like to download the whole lot, you can do so from here. For more about the HTC U11+, check out my hands-on. It's shaping up to be every bit as good as HTC needs it to be. It's been a while since the company has had a real winner (building the Pixels aside), and those of us who remember the glory days of HTC Android phones will surely be hoping for a resurgence come November 20th.