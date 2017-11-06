Thanksgiving is coming up this month in the United States, which means retailers are prepping for Black Friday. Just about every major store will have steep discounts on items, but whether they are worth fighting crowds for is another question. Target's ad for Black Friday was recently released, and there are a few noteworthy deals for Google, Amazon, and Samsung products.

Starting off with Google's hardware, the Home Mini is $29.99 ($20 off) with a free $10 Target giftcard. That's a solid discount, and the larger Google Home is $79.99 ($50 off). Both the Chromecast and Chromecast Audio are $25 ($10 off). Though not manufactured by Google, there is at least one Chromebook on sale as well - the 11.6" HP Chromebook x360 for $219 ($80 off). Target doesn't carry Pixel phones, so sadly there is no discount there.

Target has been selling Amazon products for a while, and most of them are discounted here. The previous-gen (not the new one) Fire TV Stick is $24.99 ($15 off), the new Echo is $79.99 ($20 off), the Echo Dot is $29.99 ($20 off), and the Echo Show is $179.99 ($50 off). Moving onto tablets, the Fire 7 is $29.99 ($20 off), the Fire 7 Kids Edition is $69.99 ($30 off), and the Fire HD 10 is $99 ($50 off). I expect these same deals will be offered by Amazon itself.

Finally, there are a few discounts on Samsung devices. If you buy and activate a Galaxy S8 or Note8 in-store, you can get a $300 Target giftcard. The Galaxy J3 Luna Pro is also $39.99 ($60 off), and the Galaxy Tab A 10.1" 16GB is $179.99 ($100 off) with a free $20 giftcard.

You can browse the ad from the source link below, and I expect we'll see promotions from more stores in the coming days. The ad says that these deals will be valid from November 23-25.