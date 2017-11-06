Article Contents
Hello, everyone, and welcome back to the thrice-weekly app sales roundups. I took some time off from doing these to give myself a break, seeing as I was rapidly approaching serious burnout. Thank you to all of you who let me know how much you appreciate these and that you missed them — I'm sorry that you've been left in the dark for two weeks. All of that being said, we have quite the shoddy list to welcome us all back, and yet we trudge onward.
Free
Apps
- Speccy 📊 Spectrum Analyzer $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Ball Reach $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- xBomb : The pyrotechnic 3D $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- Zombie Slaughter House $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- A-2481 $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Island Survival PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Quaser One $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Subtraction Math Trainer $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Addition and subtraction up to 10 in German $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Crystal Paradox $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Add and subtract within 20 $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- 4x4 Safari Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Addieren bis 10 $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Survival Island: Creative Mode $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Zombie Fortress : Dino Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Zombie Fortress : Trophy Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- MIUI 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 hour left
- DARKMATTER - ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Golden Gears S $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Planetscape 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Treasure Mechanism Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Native American 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Pixel icon pack ( Farrago ) $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Aron Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Meegis - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- MI UI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Terra Icon Pack Natural Art $2.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- BioRhythmsMeter $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Full Screen Pic PRO $3.35 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Games
- Dungeon Rushers $4.99 -> $0.99; 1 hour left
- Out There Chronicles - Ep. 1 $2.99 -> $0.99; 1 hour left
- Out There: Ω Edition $3.99 -> $0.99; 1 hour left
- Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; 1 hour left
- Aralon: Forge and Flame 3d RPG $4.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Rima: The Story Begins $2.99 -> $1.79; 3 days left
- 1944 Burning Bridges Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- BlackJack Trainer Pro $5.99 -> $2.49; 5 days left
- Deliria $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- 티어즈 - 아홉 개 열 개 $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Braveland $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Number Place $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Tears - 9, 10 (2.0 Updated!) $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Worms 3 $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- Chibi Survivor Weather Lord PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Mental Hospital:Eastern Bloc 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- SPACEPLAN $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Glitch - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Nove Gold HD Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Girl Amazon Survival $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left (shady dev)
- Girl Amazon Survival HD $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left (shady dev)
- Island Light $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left (shady dev)
- Time To Survive $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left (shady dev)
