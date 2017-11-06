Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Bitcoin Price IQ - Crypto Price Alerts & News

Today's roundup is presented by Bitcoin Price IQ - Crypto Price Alerts & News from Handy Apps. Cryptocurrencies have been gaining traction for years, which is why having a useful tool to check the current prices on over 150 different cryptocurrencies can be so useful. That is why Bitcoin Price IQ - Crypto Price Alerts & News can come in so handy. Not only can you check real-time crypto prices from more than a dozen cryptocurrency exchanges, but you can expect support for more than 165 fiat currencies as well. Heck, you can even get price alerts for % change, with either an upper or lower target. And if that doesn't float your boat, the related news and tweets of what is going on in the scene will be invaluable to anyone who takes their cryptocurrencies seriously. So if you haven't yet taken a look at Bitcoin Price IQ - Crypto Price Alerts & News, there is no better time than today.

Bitcoin Price IQ is a Bitcoin / crypto-currency price tracker that lets you analyse and check the latest prices of bitcoin and hundreds of other cryptocurrencies including Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, DASH and more. All crypto prices are extracted in real-time from more than a dozen of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges and can be denominated in over 165 fiat currencies. Now you can track over 100 cryptocurrencies plus get the latest news and social mentions of your favorite coins all in one place. You can also setup a watchlist of your favorite cryptocurrencies and Crypto Price Guru can alert you of any significant price movement via the Price Alert notification feature. Whether you are into bitcoin mining, buy bitcoins as investment or trade bitcoins, Bitcoin Price IQ provides a quick and easy reference to study the price changes and make better decisions. Designed to be convenient and fast, you can monitor crypto rates as soon as you catch wind of breaking bitcoin news, right from within the app.

Interactive Price History Charts - Slide your finger to get the price

High / Low Price Alerts - Set multiple alerts to notify you when the price goes above or below a certain amount in any currency

More than 165 currency tickers available.

Cryptocurrency News - Read news related to your choice of cryptocoin.

Default Currency - set the local currency of your choice

Customizable Decimal Display - Choose to display up to 8 decimal places

Material Design - beautifully simple

Lightweight and Instant Refresh - Designed to use as little data as possible and for quick refreshing of prices

No unnecessary permissions

Apps

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Android Police coverage: The YouTube TV app for Android TV is now live [APK Download]

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV is the latest YouTube TV app from Google. It is not to be confused with the previous YouTube TV app released on Android that just confusingly happens to go by the same name, as this new version finally supports Google TV devices. This way YouTube TV users can finally enjoy their local TV content on their ATV boxes. Just don't expect a fleshed out UI, as there is still a real lack of features when comparing the service to other popular streaming sites.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Cable-free live TV. No cable box required.

Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, AMC and more, including your local sports & news channels.

Watch on all your devices, including the big screen with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay.

Watch on-the-go with your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Cloud DVR without DVR storage space limits. Each recording will be stored for 9 months.

6 YouTube TV accounts per household. Everyone gets their own login, recommendations and DVR.

No commitment, no contracts; cancel anytime.

Start your free-trial today.

Unroll.Me

Android Police coverage: Unroll.me app arrives on Android to save you from a cluttered inbox

After already selling its user's email data to Uber, Unroll.Me has decided to come out with an app that can unclutter your email inbox. Now that we know they can not be trusted with our email data, it is a wonder that they have come out with an app the explicitly asks for your email and all the data within. While this new Unroll.Me app looks promising, it is difficult to put aside the developer's earlier transgression.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

With Unroll.Me you can declutter your inbox by unsubscribing from unwanted emails and consolidating important but incessant emails into a daily digest. There’s a reason the Internet is obsessed with this indispensable service that has won Webby awards and graced the top ranks of the Apple App Store: it will change your life. It’s our goal to help you get back some time for yourself and stop spending your precious time dealing with email.

Trickl - Torrent Client

Trickl - Torrent Client is a new open-source and completely free torrent client for Android. Not only can you download and stream any torrent you like, but you can do so without the typical aggravations you would find in a free app on the Play Store. But the best part is the fact that you can actually contribute to this release if you like thanks to its code being freely available.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Main features:

Open Source (https://github.com/arranlomas/Trickl)

Stream or download any torrents.

Chromecast any torrent directly to your tv.

Select individual files to download from a torrent.

Magnet link support.

Share the stream link to any device on the network to stream the torrent (phone acts like

a localhost server to stream the file).

a localhost server to stream the file). Material design.

Optimized for android N and tablets.

No speed limits on downloads.

Option to download on WIFI only

SRT subtitles supported in streams

GoToStage

GoToStage is a new release from LogMeIn, Inc. and is part of their GoTo series of apps. This time around you can expect a business-oriented video and webinar sharing platform that consists of content created by the users of LogMeIn's services. You will have to register in order to use this release, though it does not look like any of the content is locked behind a paywall, which is nice.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Watch. Learn. Grow. Videos on topics that matter from the best in the business. GoToStage is a new platform to discover and watch interesting videos and webinars. Brought to you by the makers of GoToWebinar, GoToStage helps you find videos created by experts on a variety of subjects.

Charlie and Lola Colouring

More or less Charlie and Lola Colouring is a digital coloring book app for children. It takes advantage of the BBC's popular Charlie and Lola animated kid's show, which many fans should identify with. For the most part, the user's time is spent coloring in black and white line drawings of the show's characters with an assortment of digital brushes, pens, pencils, and color choices.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Charlie and Lola are back with a new colouring app. Pick a picture and use one of our awesome colouring tools to make the drawing tour own - there are 40 designs to choose from. Safe, ad-free fun for your little ones.

Clear and simple interface designed for pre-schoolers.

40 different colouring images to play with.

Fun colouring tools including paint, pencils, spray-cans, glitter and even pattern rollers.

Lots of colours and patterns to choose from.

Save your creations to your camera roll to keep them forever.

Open Garden

Open Garden is an interesting internet sharing app. By allowing others to share in on your internet connection, you earn an in-app currency that can then be traded for access to someone else's connection. Essentially the more you share, the more credit you earn to use the internet when away from a personal connection. Of course, this service hinges on the fact that you need a mass amount of users for the system to work, but short of that one downside this is an exciting way to tackle shared connections.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Open Garden shares Wi-Fi Internet with others, in exchange for OG Coins. Use those OG Coins to get Internet access from others, or cash them out. Currently available in BETA for limited locations in the USA (San Francisco, New York City, and Philadelphia). More coverage coming soon. Currently allowing only secure traffic for a limited number of services (YouTube and Facebook). More services coming soon.

Tindr for Pets

Despite an extremely odd naming choice, Tindr for Pets is actually a pretty cool app for finding adoptable pets. Just select what type of breed, age, gender, and size you are looking for to then swipe through the results of animals displayed on your screen. You can even call and email animal shelters directly from the app, making it an all-in-one solution for your pet adoption needs.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Browse adoptable pets in your area or nationwide. Swipe right to 'favorite' adoptable pets so you can find them again. Search pets by breed, age, gender, and size. Swipe and select pet photos to view in more detail. View complete pet information and descriptions. Call and email shelters directly from the app.

adidas - Sports & Style

First off, adidas - Sports & Style is a US-centric application. So if you are not in the US, you may not find any use here. But for those of us who do reside in the United States, well, we can get all the personalized Adidas shopping done on our phones through this new app. You can expect to find every product they currently make, as well as a customized news feed of products that you may enjoy. There is even a built-in social aspect, for those of you who have to show off your Adidas clothing.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Welcome to adidas Sports & Style. Personalized for you, with the latest shoes, clothing and accessories available in the US. Take your fitness to the next level with new training gear, hit the ground running with pair of BOOST, or show your style in Stan Smith's. adidas Sports & Style recommends products based on your preferences and through 'Share How You Wear It' you can see how your friends are wearing their adidas.

Wall Bucket - HD Wallpapers

Finding a trustworthy wallpaper app can often be an exercise in frustration. Many ask for way too many permissions and serve up some really annoying advertisements. That is why I am always on a search for quality apps that offer worthwhile collections of wallpapers without all of these annoyances. Luckily I stumbled across Wall Bucket - HD Wallpapers, a free wallpaper app that only uses small ads and contains some fantastic wallpapers.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Give your device a new and refreshing look by browsing more than 50000+ Wallpapers that fits your Device Resolution. Choose any wallpaper that fits your style and make your device shine like a Boss. Get new Wallpapers daily from an ever expanding collection. There is something for everyone.

Free wallpapers in HD and QHD Quality

Super fast Wallpaper Loading

Multiple downloads at same time

Set wallpaper without downloading

Manage your wallpaper from within the App

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Garmin ActiveCaptain

Android Police coverage: Plan your next boating trip with Garmin's new ActiveCaptain app

Garmin ActiveCaptain is a tie-in application for Garmin branded chart plotters. This way users have unlimited access to their cartography no matter their location. There is also the option to purchase new maps from within the app, making things a lot simpler for the captain on the go.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $40.99 - $399.99

The free all-in-one ActiveCaptain™ app provides a powerful connection to your Garmin chartplotter, charts, maps and the community for the ultimate connected boating experience. Wherever you are, you’ll have unlimited access to your cartography, be able to purchase new maps and charts, and have access to the Garmin Quickdraw™ Contours Community.

Synology Drive

Android Police coverage: Synology releases new 'Moments' and 'Drive' apps for NAS boxes

Synology Drive is a tie-on application intended for Synology NAS users. Basically, this is a file explorer mixed with a cloud-based file sharing service that gives you access to the files on your NAS as well as gives you access to an app that can open them. This way you can have quick access to spreadsheets and similar files by never having to leave the app in order to open the file and read it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Android Drive allows you to easily access and manage files in your Synology Drive on the go. Apart from common file types, such as documents, images, videos and music, you can also open Synology Office document, spreadsheets and slides in the user-friendly viewer provided by Drive. In addition, the features of searching, sharing, moving and applying labels to files are all available on Android Device, which allows users to complete tasks efficiently anytime, anywhere.

Synology Moments

Android Police coverage: Synology releases new 'Moments' and 'Drive' apps for NAS boxes

Synology Moments is similar to the above listed Synology Drive, but with one large difference. It takes your photos on your NAS and sorts them into a smartly sorted list of albums. This way you can access your stored photos with ease, and in an easily readable manner. Of course, you will need a Synology branded NAS in order for this app to be useful.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Synology Moments allows you to view photos/videos stored in Synology Drive with an Anrdroid device on the go. All your photos will be displayed in time order and get smartly sorted into topical albums, making it fun and easy refreshing your unique moments in life.

PS4 Second Screen

PS4 Second Screen is a really neat release for PS4 users. You see, it takes your phone or tablet and connects it to your PS4 in order to give you a second display for certain gaming features. For one, you can now quickly type text in your games through the use of your phone's software keyboard. But that's not all. You will also find that a few games will display useful in-game information, right on your portable device.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Connect your PS4™ and your mobile device with the Second Screen app to use the following features. A PlayStation™Network account is required to access these features.

Use your mobile device to operate your PS4™.

Display in-game information on your mobile device while playing a game on the PS4™ that supports the second screen feature.

Use your mobile device to enter text on the PS4™.

Garmin eLog™ Compliant ELD

Garmin eLog Compliant ELD is an electronic logging app for use in the truck shipping industry. Not only is it compatible with the majority of diagnostic ports used in the profession, but it is also compliant with the standards used to log hours of service. This way it can be used right out of the box without the need for subscription fees or worry of other purchases.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Take the easy route to ELD compliance. The easy-to-use Garmin eLog™ compliant ELD (FMCSA-registered electronic logging device) is a simple one-time purchase with no subscription fees. The device automatically tracks and records Hours of Service (HOS). Download the Garmin eLog app to a compatible smartphone to complete your compliance solution.

