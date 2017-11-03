Getting your home or office set up with security cameras can be an expensive proposition. For example, a Nest Cam Outdoor costs a whopping $200. Yi Technology has just announced a similar device priced at half that. The new Yi Outdoor Camera is just $99.99, and it's available now.
Press Release
YI Technology Launches the YI Outdoor Camera, Affordable, Advanced,HD Security with No CompromiseThe newest YI security camera has 1080p resolution, night vision, easy installation and live connectivity to provide ultimate safety and protection all for under $100SEATTLE, November 1, 2017 – YI Technology (YI), the leading international provider of advanced, intelligent imaging technologies, today announced the YI Outdoor Camera 1080p, adding to YI’s comprehensive offering of smart home connected devices for every budget and need. The advanced security camera provides full high-definition (HD) images in wind, rain, or shine and an instant live feed for real-time updates through the YI Home App, offering unparalleled home protection and safety at a fraction of comparable alternatives.“Whether you own a home in a quiet suburb or rent an apartment in the middle of a bustling city, people want a clear view of what is going on outside their home when they’re away or asleep,” said Sean Da, CEO of YI Technology. “While smart living technology solutions can offer a way to lessen the stress of home security to date they have been complex and cost prohibitive for most people and most homes. With our YI Outdoor Camera, we hope to offer peace of mind for anyone who wants to create a safer, more connected environment. Now you’ll always know if it’s the delivery person, a pesky raccoon, or trick-or-treaters.”The YI Outdoor Camera detects motion to alert users of unwanted intruders and a deterrent alarm to send trespassers a warning. It also includes two-way audio with an integrated microphone and high-power speaker so users can communicate with guests, smoothly and clearly.Additional key features include:
- 110-degree wide-angle lens
- Night vision at 20 frames per second for a 15-meter viewing distance
- IP65 waterproof rating
- Operates in all climates, between 5 and 122 degrees Fahrenheit
- Customized alerts and on-demand live feed through the YI Home App
- YI Cloud keeps your footage safe, encrypted and accessible anytime, anywhere. New subscribers get 1 month free trial
Contacts:The YI Outdoor Camera connects seamlessly with all other YI home cameras through the YI Home App, to give you a complete and secure view of your home inside and out.Pricing and availability:The YI Outdoor Camera 1080p is now available for $99.99 on YITechnology.com and Amazon.com, and will later be available on AliExpress.com.
