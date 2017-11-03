Getting your home or office set up with security cameras can be an expensive proposition. For example, a Nest Cam Outdoor costs a whopping $200. Yi Technology has just announced a similar device priced at half that. The new Yi Outdoor Camera is just $99.99, and it's available now.

The Yi Outdoor Camera appears to check all the necessary boxes. It has 1080p resolution, two-way audio, night vision, and it's weatherproofed. The field of view is a little weak at just 110-degrees, though. However, it does have an alarm, which you don't see on a lot of cameras. This is a wired camera, but it comes with a 3-meter cable so you can run it to a nearby outlet.

This camera plugs into the Yi Home app along with the other cameras produced by the company. You get free online storage of motion-triggered videos for a week, but there are multiple paid plans if you want move. The camera also supports local storage via a microSD card. The camera is available on the Yi store as well as Amazon with Prime shipping.