Google isn't one to rest on its laurels when it comes to the UX of its apps and sites. The company is continually testing different looks as it tries to keep up with the ever-changing design landscape and make its products as easy to use as possible. Search is still the company's bread and butter, and accordingly, it gets A/B tested more than most other properties. These latest changes have been tested to varying extents in recent months, and from the numerous tips we've had it seems they're being rolled out more-widely now. Let's take a look at what's new.

Head to the Google homepage and you'll already notice that the search box is more rounded than before (above, left). I'm using the stable Chrome 62 build, but this should be the case with any browser. When you start typing your query, the new design also is mirrored in the predictive search suggestions underneath the search box (above, center). The results page is no different (above, right); all of the cards are rounded now.

Scrollable sub-cards also get the rounded treatment, which is consistent through the interface now. After a while you might also notice that the background color has been changed from a very light grey to completely white now. The reduced contrast actually serves to highlight cards slightly less than before, if you ask me, but I'm sure Google has a good reason for it. One other notable adjustment can be found in the font color of links, which are now a slightly lighter shade of blue.

It's likely these changes will make their way to the Google app too at some point soon, as we've seen evidence of this being tested, both here and here. You may not see the new UI in mobile search on your device just yet. Don't panic; it'll be a gradual rollout so it may take a few days to get to you.

When you do get it, be sure to let us know your thoughts about it in the comments. I'm not a huge fan of all the rounded corners myself, but I'm sure it will grow on me. If not, I'll just have to switch to using Bing. Is that still a thing?