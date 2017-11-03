Looking for unlimited data on a limited budget?

Our Unlimited 2 plan 1 is back, and for a limited time, new and existing Unlimited 2 Plan customers can add up to four (4) lines with unlimited data for just $25 /mo. per line 2 .

is back, and for a limited time, new and existing Unlimited 2 Plan customers can per line . Everything is better in pairs. We're also bringing back the 2 for the $80 /mo Unlimited deal on the Unlimited 2 plan

on the Unlimited 2 plan You asked, we listened. Add Mobile Hotspot to your Unlimited and Unlimited 2 plans for $10 /mo3 on compatible phones.

And there's more to smile about—you're getting all of this on our new and improved network featuring HD Voice, VoLTE and WiFi Calling on compatible phones.

"Our customers asked for more, and we listened," said Cricket Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Tiffany Baehman. "Our customers now have two ways to enjoy unlimited data. And for those on our Unlimited 2 plan, they can add another line to their account for just $25 a month."

About Cricket Wireless

Cricket is bringing consumers more value with a simple, friendly, and reliable nationwide wireless experience with no annual contract. The power of Cricket is our nationwide 4G LTE network that covers more than 319 million people;* easy and affordable plans prices that include monthly taxes; and a great selection of phones customers love. Cricket, Something to Smile About. To check out the new Cricket or find a store near you, visit cricketwireless.com. Learn more on the Cricket newsroom and blog. And connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

*Based on overall coverage in U.S. Compatible device required. Coverage not available everywhere. 4G LTE coverage is not equivalent to overall network coverage.

1 After 22GB/line/mo. we may prioritize your data behind other Cricket customers during network congestion. Data speed max 3 Mbps; video streaming at SD quality (about 480p). Add'l fees, usage & restr's apply.

2 $55/mo. Unlimited 2 plan req'd on each elig. line (min. 2); 1st line full price. Not elig for Auto Pay credit or Group Save discount. See store for details.

3 Customers with unlimited plans get 8GB of Mobile Hotspot data usage per month; after 8GB of Mobile Hotspot data usage, tethering speeds are slowed to 128Kbps for the rest of the billing cycle.