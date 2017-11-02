In the list of Google's Home control partners that we found a few days ago, you may notice one interesting mention: HP Printer. We're not sure how long it's been there, but as the name suggests, Google Assistant and Home can issue printing commands which work with your HP printers.

Obviously the printer needs to be cloud-connected (either with Web Services or HP ePrint) and set up with Google Cloud Print, but if that's done, you should be able to link your printer from this page (open it with Assistant on your phone) and then use it right away. There are plenty of supported commands detailed in the support page, but the most interesting are printing your calendar, some games, and checklists.

"Hey Google, ask HP Printer to print a help page." The Help page lists the content you can print and other useful information.

"Hey Google, ask HP Printer to print my calendar for this month." You can also print calendars by the week.

"Hey Google, ask HP Printer to print a Crayola coloring page."

"Hey Google, ask HP Printer to print an art therapy page."

"Hey Google, ask HP Printer to print a hard Sudoku." You can choose to print hard, medium, easy, or mixed Sudoku puzzles.

"Hey Google, ask HP Printer to print a word search game." You can choose to print hard, medium, or easy word searches.

"Hey Google, ask HP Printer to print two Bingo cards." You can choose to print up to 20 Bingo cards.

"Hey Google, ask HP Printer to print narrow-rule notebook paper." You can choose to print narrow or child-ruled notebook paper.

"Hey Google, ask HP Printer to print a one-column checklist." You can choose to print one, two, or three columns checklists.

The HP Printer is part of the developer-built Actions on Google, and works on Google Home, plus Android and iOS phones. I wish Google would make these skills more visible and more easily searchable and organized - the search bar in Assistant's Explore section is a start, but more can be done to improve discoverability like sorting methods, a web portal, and new and featured sections. Maybe then we wouldn't have to rely on luck for finding cool new abilities.