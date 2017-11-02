Samsung Pay has existed for a few years, but the company has been slow to roll out support in Canada. Only one bank has had Samsung Pay in Canada so far, but now a handful of others are joining the fun. This expansion also brings support for debit cards in addition to credit cards.
Samsung Pay came to Canada just shy of one year ago with support for CIBC bank. That's been the entirety of Samsung Pay support in Canada all this time. Today, Samsung Pay is adding Interac Debit, Scotiabank, American Express Canada, ATB Financial, Visa Canada and Mastercard. Customers of Tangerine and Peoples Card Services will get support soon as well.
This batch of banks includes support for debit cards, which has not been an option for Samsung Pay in Canada this last year. CIBC has also announced that its debit cards are supported in Samsung Pay now.
Samsung Pay is supported on all recent Samsung phones, but only the high-end devices have MST technology that allows users to pay at almost any store. NFC is also an option, but it's not available in as many places.
Press Release
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 1, 2017 /CNW/ - Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. today announced the expanded availability of Samsung Pay, the widely accepted mobile payment system that works almost anywhere you can swipe or tap a card.* Following a successful introduction with CIBC in the Canadian market, Samsung remains committed to enhancing Samsung Pay and making it a holistic digital wallet extending beyond credit cards with the introduction of debit cards and new partners including Interac Debit, Scotiabank, American Express Canada, ATB Financial, Visa Canada and Mastercard. In addition, Samsung Pay will be made available soon to Tangerine and Peoples Card Services customers.
"We are excited to deliver an industry-leading offering with Samsung Pay that redefines how to simply, more securely and conveniently use smartphones for a variety of payment experiences so that Canadians are not without the card they need," said Paul Brannen, COO and Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics Canada.
According to insights shared through the 2017 Global Digital Banking Conference, cash usage in Canada has been in decline 5% per year on average, since 2011 and the majority of Canadians (close to 60%) have stated that they are comfortable using digital only providers for payments, a clear indication that Canadians are looking for a digital wallet solution.1
Samsung Pay provides consumers with a seamless mobile payment solution designed to offer:
- Simple: To make a payment on Samsung Pay, users can simply swipe up, scan their fingerprint or input their four-digit PIN, and tap to pay.
- More Secure: Samsung Pay uses three different levels of security to enable more secure payments – fingerprint or iris authentication**, tokenization and Samsung Knox, Samsung's defense-grade mobile security platform
- Widely Accepted: Users can pay almost anywhere you can tap or swipe your card*.
"As the first bank to offer early access to Samsung Pay in Canada for seamless tap and pay credit card payments, we are excited to provide our clients with another digital home for their CIBC debit cards," says Todd Roberts, Senior Vice President, Innovation, CIBC. "By delivering convenient and more secure payment options at their favourite retailers across the country, we continue to offer our clients the innovative digital solutions they are looking for."
Samsung Pay, a simple and convenient mobile payment service that works virtually anywhere you can tap or swipe your card,* is currently available in 20 countries around the world and has a strong alliance of partners and supports eligible credit and debit cards from more than 870 major global and regional banks around the world. Expansion in Canada will also continue into next year as other partners join.
"We're pleased to offer yet another way for Interac debit cardholders to pay using their own money," said Mark O'Connell, President and CEO, Interac Association and Acxsys Corporation. "Partnering with Samsung to bring Interac Debit on Samsung Pay to Canadians now means that no matter what device customers use, they have seamless digital payment experiences that are fast, convenient and more secure."
Samsung Pay is a widely accepted mobile payment system and the Canadian expansion of banks and networks begins today on compatible Samsung smartphones including the Galaxy Note8; Galaxy S8 and S8+; Galaxy S7 and S7 edge; Galaxy S6, S6 edge, and S6 edge+; Galaxy Note5 and Galaxy A5.***
Samsung Pay is available exclusively in the Samsung Apps Galaxy Store. More information is also available at http://pages.samsung.com/ca/samsungpay/English/.
