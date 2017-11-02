"We are excited to deliver an industry-leading offering with Samsung Pay that redefines how to simply, more securely and conveniently use smartphones for a variety of payment experiences so that Canadians are not without the card they need," said Paul Brannen, COO and Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics Canada.

According to insights shared through the 2017 Global Digital Banking Conference, cash usage in Canada has been in decline 5% per year on average, since 2011 and the majority of Canadians (close to 60%) have stated that they are comfortable using digital only providers for payments, a clear indication that Canadians are looking for a digital wallet solution.1

Samsung Pay provides consumers with a seamless mobile payment solution designed to offer:

Simple: To make a payment on Samsung Pay, users can simply swipe up, scan their fingerprint or input their four-digit PIN, and tap to pay.

To make a payment on Samsung Pay, users can simply swipe up, scan their fingerprint or input their four-digit PIN, and tap to pay. More Secure: Samsung Pay uses three different levels of security to enable more secure payments – fingerprint or iris authentication**, tokenization and Samsung Knox, Samsung's defense-grade mobile security platform

Samsung Pay uses three different levels of security to enable more secure payments – fingerprint or iris authentication**, tokenization and Samsung Knox, Samsung's defense-grade mobile security platform Widely Accepted: Users can pay almost anywhere you can tap or swipe your card*.

"As the first bank to offer early access to Samsung Pay in Canada for seamless tap and pay credit card payments, we are excited to provide our clients with another digital home for their CIBC debit cards," says Todd Roberts, Senior Vice President, Innovation, CIBC. "By delivering convenient and more secure payment options at their favourite retailers across the country, we continue to offer our clients the innovative digital solutions they are looking for."

Samsung Pay, a simple and convenient mobile payment service that works virtually anywhere you can tap or swipe your card,* is currently available in 20 countries around the world and has a strong alliance of partners and supports eligible credit and debit cards from more than 870 major global and regional banks around the world. Expansion in Canada will also continue into next year as other partners join.

"We're pleased to offer yet another way for Interac debit cardholders to pay using their own money," said Mark O'Connell, President and CEO, Interac Association and Acxsys Corporation. "Partnering with Samsung to bring Interac Debit on Samsung Pay to Canadians now means that no matter what device customers use, they have seamless digital payment experiences that are fast, convenient and more secure."

Samsung Pay is a widely accepted mobile payment system and the Canadian expansion of banks and networks begins today on compatible Samsung smartphones including the Galaxy Note8; Galaxy S8 and S8+; Galaxy S7 and S7 edge; Galaxy S6, S6 edge, and S6 edge+; Galaxy Note5 and Galaxy A5.***

Samsung Pay is available exclusively in the Samsung Apps Galaxy Store. More information is also available at http://pages.samsung.com/ca/samsungpay/English/.