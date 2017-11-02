If there's one thing sure to ruin your day, it's an unexpected reboot of your smartphone. Even worse if the bug proves so bad that your phone eventually insists you do a factory reset, losing data in the process. This is exactly the situation that has befallen a number of Nexus and Pixel owners in recent days, and it's all to do with a third-party Facebook wrapper called Swipe.
According to app reviews on the Play Store, version 7.2 of Swipe for Facebook would cause phones running Oreo to crash and potentially spiral into a bootloop. Luckily, the developer of the app has been able to figure out the problem and has since released a fixed 7.21 update. Jcbsera has also posted a lengthy explainer on Reddit that will hopefully help other devs avoid triggering the bug in future.
Bleeping Computer also has an article outlining the issue in simple terms, and I'll give you the gist here. The bug arose when the developer added an adaptive icon to the app, and in doing so accidentally named the foreground image file and XML file the same (ic_launcher_main.png and ic_launcher_main.xml). The developer tested the update on an emulator, but the bug could only be recreated on a real device, so it slipped through the net.
The circular reference that was created caused any launcher that supports adaptive icons to crash, but more seriously also caused SystemUI to crash repeatedly. This would force the phone to reboot itself over and over – a dreaded bootloop – and all without even opening Swipe for Facebook. The only recourse was to uninstall the app via adb or do a factory reset, but thankfully the latest update to the app ensures this is no longer the case.
Jcbsera has been in touch with an Android dev at Google, and had this to say about their conversation:
The issue has been acknowledged and the dev I'm in contact with mentioned that this is now slated to be fixed for Android 8.1 Oreo. Hoping there is also an update to the Pixel Launcher (and other launchers) to see if this can be hot-fixed in code, if that's even possible app-side.
It's a pretty unfortunate situation all round, but it's good to see the developer own up to his error of not testing the release on a real device and try to help others avoid the same pitfall. That Google has committed to fixing the wider issue that caused the bug is also good news. It's kind of crazy that this could even happen at all, to be honest, but that's the way it goes in the treacherous world of Android app development sometimes.
