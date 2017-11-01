It's always a nice surprise when an official app, whether it be for a government or an organization or a company, is well designed and built with the most modern guidelines and the most responsive elements. Given how often we come across poor apps that look clunky and feel clunkier, from those that you're dead sure have been copied straight from iOS to those that are easy to recognize as web wrappers, I've sort of lowered my expectations for official apps. And that's where the USO's new app surprises with its very modern Android aesthetics, clean interface, and responsive UI elements.

But beyond the looks, the USO app doesn't skimp on features. You can find nearby locations and explore global ones and their services, programs, and amenities, contact any of them, and leave feedback about them. Plus, as a bonus neat feature, you can check in through the app at any USO location if you're a member or one of their dependents.

The USO app was developed by Eddie Ringle, a frequent Android Police tipster and an avid Android user and developer. If you're a service member or one of their family dependents, you can grab the app for free from the Play Store and start using it right away.