These days, TWRP is virtually the only custom recovery for Android devices on the market, so it's a good thing that it's actually good. It also covers an incredibly large amount of devices, with more devices constantly being added. This time around, alpha versions have come on the scene for Google's two new smartphones, as well as stable versions for a few others.

Without further ado, here are the new TWRP-supported devices:

Google Pixel 2 (walleye)

Google Pixel 2 XL (taimen)

LG Stylo 3 Plus (sf340n)

Motorola Moto G5 (cedric)

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) (j7popltespr)

It's worth mentioning that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL recoveries are in alpha. Decrypting and MTP do not work, and backups cannot be made. It's also unclear what a factory reset will do. For these reasons, this method only works to temporarily boot TWRP; a permanent install is not currently possible.

If you'd like to install TWRP on any of these phones, you can follow the links above or grab them from TWRP's official app.