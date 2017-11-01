TeamViewer, the popular remote desktop solution, has recently pushed a set of updates to its service. The new v13, which appears to be in a semi-beta state depending on your platform, arrives almost a year to the date after v12 and adds enhanced multi-platform support for streaming from iOS devices, as well as a change in UI to provide a more consistent interface across platforms, and GPU hardware acceleration.
V13 on the left, V12 on the right.
For users on Android, the biggest change you're likely to notice is the changed interface. In addition to the redesign for the "Connect" and "Computers & Contacts" screen, there's also some general updating to the dated UI elements like the bar on the bottom. It no longer looks like something made in 2008. You can also now stream from iOS devices if needed, so iPads and iPhones are now just a few taps away.
The full changelog is just below:
WHAT'S NEW
• New UI and UX of Connect screen and Computers & Contacts list
• Connect to an iPhone or iPad to view its screen live on your device
• Bug fixes and minor improvements
TeamViewer Host for Android has also been updated to v13 with more minor tweaks, such as support for ASUS devices for remote controlling, and integrated remote control for Samsung devices. You can download that update over on Google Play or APK Mirror. TeamViewer QuickSupport also has (literally) the same changes, and you can pick it up on APK Mirror as well. The full changelog for that is just below:
WHAT'S NEW
• Integrated remote control for Samsung devices
• Supporting more devices for remote controlling: ASUS
• Other fixes and improvements
In non-Android changes, there have also been a few other noteworthy tweaks. There's now a native Linux host, multi-monitor support for macOS, support for the MacBook Pro's Touch Bar, remote printing for HP printers, GPU acceleration, and the ability to record remote sessions.
According to TeamViewer's press release on the subject, V13 is still in beta at some level, although it's been released to the stable channel on the Play Store. You can download this latest version there, or at APK Mirror.
Press Release
TeamViewer Launches TeamViewer 13 Beta
New version extends reach, improves user experience, performance and productivity and includes additional enterprise functionalities
October 30, 2017 08:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TeamViewer®, a leading global software provider for IoT, connectivity, monitoring, support and collaboration, today announced the release of TeamViewer 13 Beta, designed to further improve the usability, productivity and performance of the company’s flagship product.
“With TeamViewer 13, we continue to pursue our goal to make our customer’s work as easy as possible – from any place, at any time, regardless of the platform they work from,” said Kornelius Brunner, Chief Innovation Officer at TeamViewer. “TeamViewer 13 provides unrivaled mobile device support with iOS screen sharing capabilities that we are particularly proud of. Our platform support is unparalleled as we put our customers first; carefully listening to and addressing the feedback and requests they share. This gives us insight into productivity potentials that may not be visible at first sight.”
TeamViewer 13 Beta includes the following features and more:
Improved connectivity and multi-platform support: Highlights include enhanced iOS 11 screen sharing capabilities with mobile device support connections, a native Linux host, multi-monitor support for macOS, support for the MacBook Pro Touch Bar and more. TeamViewer has also improved its usability with a revamped look and feel of its user interfaces, as well as considerable remote printing improvements including support for HP printers.
Meet users’ needs for more productivity: TeamViewer 13 Beta will provide a unified interface which not only brings back the menu bar at the top of the client, but also comes with the new Instant Connect box. Instant Connect will establish connections no matter where users are moving within the client. Additionally, the new Essential Asset Management function provides helpful information about the remote device in the TeamViewer Management Console, so users can analyze issues even before they connect. Furthermore, refurbished file transfer capabilities will include a short-cut to recently accessed files and folders, job queuing and an overhauled file transfer user interface. Finally, a feature that allows users to access recent connections will help them re-establish previous connections faster than before.
Higher performance through hardware accelerated scaling: TeamViewer 13 adapts to your hardware and network environment for faster remote connections and reduced reaction times. For example, users with a powerful graphics card will benefit from reduced CPU load, as TeamViewer 13 Beta is able to use the GPU to render the remote desktop image. Additionally, logging into computers and contacts list has been accelerated to be up to five times faster.
Enforced session recording: Option to record remote sessions will be available, which will allow organizations to document sessions. This pertains only to the connection of the supporter and will include their activities.
TeamViewer 13 Beta is available immediately for Windows, Mac, Linux, mobile and Chrome OS devices. The described feature set may vary depending on the operating system. Additional information and a software download are available at https://www.teamviewer.com/latest-version/.
