TeamViewer, the popular remote desktop solution, has recently pushed a set of updates to its service. The new v13, which appears to be in a semi-beta state depending on your platform, arrives almost a year to the date after v12 and adds enhanced multi-platform support for streaming from iOS devices, as well as a change in UI to provide a more consistent interface across platforms, and GPU hardware acceleration.

V13 on the left, V12 on the right.

For users on Android, the biggest change you're likely to notice is the changed interface. In addition to the redesign for the "Connect" and "Computers & Contacts" screen, there's also some general updating to the dated UI elements like the bar on the bottom. It no longer looks like something made in 2008. You can also now stream from iOS devices if needed, so iPads and iPhones are now just a few taps away.

The full changelog is just below:

WHAT'S NEW • New UI and UX of Connect screen and Computers & Contacts list

• Connect to an iPhone or iPad to view its screen live on your device

• Bug fixes and minor improvements

TeamViewer Host for Android has also been updated to v13 with more minor tweaks, such as support for ASUS devices for remote controlling, and integrated remote control for Samsung devices. You can download that update over on Google Play or APK Mirror. TeamViewer QuickSupport also has (literally) the same changes, and you can pick it up on APK Mirror as well. The full changelog for that is just below:

WHAT'S NEW • Integrated remote control for Samsung devices

• Supporting more devices for remote controlling: ASUS

• Other fixes and improvements

In non-Android changes, there have also been a few other noteworthy tweaks. There's now a native Linux host, multi-monitor support for macOS, support for the MacBook Pro's Touch Bar, remote printing for HP printers, GPU acceleration, and the ability to record remote sessions.

According to TeamViewer's press release on the subject, V13 is still in beta at some level, although it's been released to the stable channel on the Play Store. You can download this latest version there, or at APK Mirror.