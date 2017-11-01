Synology is one of the most well-known makers of NAS boxes, and it has more than a dozen Android apps that plug into these devices. You can add two more apps to the list today with the release of Synology Drive and Synology Moments. They're both free, but they both require Synology packages that aren't available quite yet.

Synology Drive (above) appears to be a file manager, but it seems more like the Google Drive app than Synology's existing file explorer. It includes support for opening all standard file types, as well as Synology Office documents. Synology Moments (below) is a photo/video viewer. Again, Synology has apps to do this already, but Moments takes a different approach. All your photos and videos are sorted into smart albums based on time, locations, and people.

Both apps can be installed on your Android device now, but the necessary packages for the NAS drives have not rolled out yet. If you've got a Synology NAS, keep an eye out for the necessary add-ons to pop up in your package manager. For now, the apps are stuck at the login page.