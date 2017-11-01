The Schlage Sense skill allows users to lock and check the status of their door via Alexa-enabled devices and the Alexa app. The Alexa app also allows users to leverage multi-step routines that prompt Alexa-enabled devices to interact with one another. For example, a user can create a "good night" routine, which will trigger the front door to lock and the lights to turn off. If a visitor is arriving, customers can creates a "hello" routine that will turn on the lights, adjust the thermostat, and relock the door. These routines can be activated by speaking to Alexa or through the Alexa app.

The Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter acts as the connecting link between the lock and Alexa, eliminating the need to purchase a central hub. This seamless connection makes the Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt an ideal option for consumers who are not quite ready for a full-scale smart home, but would like to experience the convenience and benefits these solutions offer. Consumers who seek a robust smart home solution can opt for the Schlage Connect™ Touchscreen Deadbolt, which integrates with Amazon Alexa through Wink or Samsung SmartThings. The Wi-Fi Adapter, a small wall plug-in that must be placed within 40 feet of the smart lock, provides added functionality, such as allowing consumers to access their locks from anywhere in the world, directly through the Schlage Sense app.

"For nearly a century, Schlage has strived to provide consumers with the strongest, most secure locks on the market," said Rob Martens, Futurist and Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships for Allegion, maker of Schlage locks. "In recent years, we have upped the ante, committing ourselves to creating innovative, convenient and accessible smart locks. We are proud of this new integration, as it makes the Schlage Sense one of the most versatile smart locks on the market, perfect for consumers who keep safety, security and style top of mind."

The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt is easy to set up and use thanks to the dedicated, free app, which is available to Android™ phone users through the Google Play store and Apple users through the App Store. With no connection to an existing home automation system or monthly subscription charge, the free app allows you to:

Create and delete up to 30 unique access codes so trusted friends and family can enter using their code at the lock's touchscreen

Schedule access codes so guests can only enter when you want them to

Use the Wi-Fi Adapter to lock and unlock from anywhere, check on the lock's status and receive push notifications when the lock is used

View past activity to see which codes have been used and when

Update settings and check battery life

The experts at Schlage have been creating innovative smart locks since 2009, designed to blend seamlessly with the décor and style of any home. The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt is available in two of the brand's most popular styles, traditional Camelot and contemporary Century, as well as a variety of finishes including Matte Black, Satin Nickel and Aged Bronze to suite with Schlage interior door hardware, and completes the look throughout the home.

The Schlage Sense Smart Deadbolt is available in select Apple, Lowe's and Home Depot stores and on Amazon.com, HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, Build.com and Apple.com. The Schlage Sense Wi-Fi Adapter is available at Amazon.com, HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com and Build.com. For more information on the Schlage Sense lock, visit www.schlage.com.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in the field of safety and security. We keep people and their property safe, wherever they are, bringing together simple solutions and advanced technology. Allegion is a $2.2 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

SOURCE Schlage

Related Links

http://www.schlage.com

http://www.allegion.com