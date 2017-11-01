Back in 2015, Motorola released the Moto X Play, a 5.5" phone with a massive 3,630mAh battery. In the United States, the phone was called the DROID Maxx 2, and was a Verizon exclusive. Over the past month, Android 7.1.1 has slowly been rolling out to the X Play in some regions, with the phone previously running Android 5.0. An update is planned for the Maxx 2, but it hasn't been released yet.

Motorola has now released the kernel source code from the X Play and Maxx 2's Android 7.1.1 update. This makes it easier for developers to create custom ROMs for the phones, although as far as I'm aware, the Maxx 2's bootloader is locked. There are plenty of ROMs for the X Play though, including an official port of LineageOS. Developers can find the code at the source link below.