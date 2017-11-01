HTC's U11 gained two siblings today, and neither of them has been a particularly well-kept secret. They're certainly not identical twins, either. The aptly named HTC U11+ is a substantially updated, upsized version of the headline U11 from earlier in the year, with an 18:9, 6-inch display, a huge battery, and the most modern design ever seen on an HTC phone. The U11 Life is a mid-ranger that will launch with Android One outside the US.

U11+

If these phones are twins, the U11+ has to be Arnold Schwarzenegger. HTC is finally on board with the 18:9 aspect ratio that's been used for most of this year's flagship phones, and its bezels are significantly reduced compared to any other HTC phone. It's not bezel-less by any means, but it's a step in the right direction. HTC claims that it has an 82% screen-to-body ratio, which is very close to the Galaxy S8 and others.

The engineers have also managed to cram in a 3,930mAh battery, which promises greater longevity than any of its competitors. For comparison, the battery in the Pixel 2 XL is 3,520mAh, while the Galaxy S8+ has a 3500mAh cell, and they're both considered pretty large already.

Specs OS Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense Display 6-inch, Quad HD+ (2880 x 1440) Super LCD 6, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, DCI-P3, HDR10 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 64-bit octa-core, up to 2.45GHz RAM / Storage 6GB / 128GB (in Europe) 4GB / 64GB (ROW) - microSD expandable up to 2TB with Flex Storage Rear Camera 12MP, HTC UltraPixel 3 with 1.4µm pixels, UltraSpeed Autofocus, BSI sensor, OIS, f/1.7 aperture, dual LED flash Front Camera 8MP with 85° field of view, BSI sensor, f/2.0 aperture Video Recording 4K with Hi-Res Audio, 3D Audio and Acoustic Focus recording with 4 microphones, 1080p video recording on the front Audio HTC USonic with Active Noise Cancellation, HTC BoomSound Hi-Fi edition, Hi-Res Audio stereo recording, Hi-Res audio certified, Qualcomm aptX HD, LDAC 24-bit high-resolution wireless audio via Bluetooth Connectivity USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi - 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 & 5GHz), NFC, HTC Connect, AirPlay, Chromecast, DLNA, and Miracast compatible Battery 3930mAh, QuickCharge 3.0 Other IP68 rating, rear fingerprint scanner Headphone Jack Nope Dimensions 158.5 x 74.9 x 8.5mm Weight 188g



Around the back, it looks a lot like its smaller sibling with the same almost impossibly shiny 'liquid surface' finish. It also shares many of the same internals, including the Snapdragon 835 SoC and an identical 12MP single lens camera module which produced decent results on the U11. RAM and Storage configurations are also unchanged, with Europe only getting the 6GB/128GB version and other territories able to select a 4GB/64GB model as well. This phone will not be coming to the US at all.

The U11+ will be one of the first phones to ship with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, which will have HTC's light Sense UI theming over the top, as usual. Edge Sense returns, which is no surprise after the side squeezing feature was borrowed by Google for the new Pixels. It gains new functionality, too, including an Edge Launcher designed to improve one-handed use with a wheel-like app selection tool. Edge Sense can also be used to summon either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa with a squeeze of the frame, and it's even possible to have both running at the same time if you use both platforms. If that's not enough, the HTC Sense Companion is also on hand to offer helpful suggestions based on how you use the phone.

Edge launcher is activated with a squeeze, and aims to make one-handed use much easier.

HTC is keen to talk up the audio quality on the U11+. It includes the loudest ever BoomSound with 30% more volume than the original U11, with better dynamic range and less distortion, too. The bundled USonic earbuds are capable of mapping your inner ear with sonar-like technology to offer a tailored listening experience. Advanced Active noise cancellation is another plus for the earbuds. On par with other recent flagships, the U11+ is IP68 rated so it will survive a dunk in the pool, but it also does away with the headphone jack. The earbuds are therefore USB-C.

The misleadingly named Ceramic Black HTC U11+ (it's glass, not ceramic) will be available in the UK from November 20th.

U11 Life

The Danny DeVito of the new twins is the U11 Life, which has a more modest set of specs. Unlike the U11+, the Life will make its way to the States, but that's the only place where it won't be an Android One device. Elsewhere it will be, most notably in the UK where it's the first of its kind. As an Android One phone, it's guaranteed to get security updates for three years.

The U11 Life shares a lot less with its older sibling. It's powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 630, with either 3 or 4GB of RAM depending on the region. It's got a smaller 5.2-inch 1080p display and just a 2,600mAh battery. It's also waterproof, but to a slightly lesser extent with an IP67 rating.

Specs OS Android One with Oreo (ROW) or Android Nougat with HTC Sense (US) Display 5.2-inch, Full HD 1080p (1080 x 1920) Super LCD, Corning Gorilla Glass Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Mobile, octa-core RAM / Storage 3GB / 32GB or 4GB / 64GB, depending on region, microSD expansion expandable up to 2TB with Flex Storage Rear Camera 16MP, Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), BSI sensor, f/2.0 aperture Front Camera 16MP, BSI sensor, f/2.0 aperture Video Recording 4K rear, 1080p front Audio HTC USonic with Active Noise Cancellation, High-resolution audio recording, Hi-Res audio certified Connectivity USB-C 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi - 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 & 5GHz), NFC. Chromecast, DLNA, and Miracast compatible Battery 2600mAh, QuickCharge 3.0 Other IP67 rating, front fingerprint scanner Headphone Jack no Dimensions 149.09 x 72.9 x 8.1mm Weight 142g



In the US, the U11 will launch with Android Nougat although an update to Oreo is planned. It will cost $349 in America, directly from HTC. It's going to be a T-Mobile carrier exclusive, as well, and T-Mo will release tariff information shortly. It will come in two colors, Sapphire Blue and Brilliant Black,

One more thing...

I'm not entirely sure why HTC has shared these images, as there are apparently no plans at present to release this version of the phone, but the U11+ also comes in a stunning translucent black colorway. I've seen this model in person, and it's quite extraordinary. These pictures simply don't do it justice. You can see the guts of the phone through the semi-transparent casing, most prominently the NFC coil, and it's great to see something a little bit different. Hopefully, HTC will get round to launching this version at some point, but in the meantime, you'll just have to make do with these images.

Press Release HTC U11+: Even More Squeezed Into A Slimmer, Stunning Phone Bigger Screen, More Battery, and More Fun Squeezed Into an Amazingly Slender, Translucent Liquid Surface Design – With All the Innovations You Expect From HTC TAIPEI – Nov. 2, 2017 – You want to do more with your phone: watch more videos, play more games, snap more photos, share more of life’s experiences. For the person who always wants more, HTC today announced the HTC U11+, squeezing even more screen and battery into a more slender device. The HTC U11+ takes the popular HTC U11 and plus-sizes it with a 6” display, gigantic battery, and more in a stunning liquid surface body that is even slimmer than the HTC U11. The HTC U11+ lets you enjoy even more of life on your phone with: A bigger screen on a smaller device: a 6” display with 18:9 aspect ratio will make the HTC U11+your new favorite way to watch movies and play games – and it still fits comfortably in your hand.

Do more of everything for longer: a 3,930mAh battery you can depend on will set your mind atease as you do more of the things you love for longer.

Edge Sense is better than ever: Using the HTC U11+ is a breeze with one hand thanks to EdgeLauncher, which lets you access notifications and all your apps with a single hand, and Edge Sense,which lets you squeeze to perform your most common useful actions.

Pushing the boundaries of design: Elegant translucent glass back that provides a delightful,intimate look and feel.

And we squeezed in even more: Amazing cameras, intelligent voice assistants, the loudest everHTC BoomSound with 30% more volume, HTC USonic earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, IP68 weather-resistant liquid surface design, and the latest Android OreoTM experiences with Qualcomm power.The HTC U11+ is available in Translucent Black, Ceramic Black, and Amazing Silver beginning <date> in <region>1. For more information, please see the following pages or visit htc.com. UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL 11/2/2017, 3:00AM EASTERN / 12:00AM PACIFIC Even more squeezed in The 6” screen on HTC U11+ makes this phone your new favorite way to watch movies and play games, and the 18:9 aspect ratio allows the large screen to fit comfortably in your hand. Content vividly comes to life on the colorful DCI-P3 display.

Powered by the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 835 Mobile Platform with X16 LTE, the HTC U11+ also supports HDR10 video for vibrant imagery, so be ready to stay captivated.

With one of our largest batteries yet, the HTC U11+ provides an increase of 30% in battery stamina.

To make a big screen feel small, we’re giving you the best single-handed experience possible. Swipe anywhere on the home screen to access notifications and all your apps, and Edge Sense lets you use any app with a squeeze.“Squeeze makes a big phone feel small” UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL 11/2/2017, 3:00AM EASTERN / 12:00AM PACIFIC Edge Sense HTC U11+ features the highly acclaimed, groundbreaking technology Edge Sense. With a simple squeeze, you can launch the camera and snap photos, call up a voice assistant, open any app and much more.

Not only can you take photos with Edge Sense, you can also set it to open your favorite app, such as Google Maps or Google Music, and squeeze to utilize almost any feature within that app.

A squeeze opens Edge Launcher customized for easy and fast access to your favorite apps, contacts, and quick settings.

You can also squeeze Edge Sense to access Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa2. No need to say “OK Google” or “Alexa,” just squeeze and ask your question to get nearly instant results.

In China, HTC U11+ comes with Baidu DuerOS, upgraded with new features like searching for recipes of local dishes, local school admission eligibility requirements, EV charging station, and much more. You can even wake up Baidu DuerOS by voice when the screen is off.“Squeeze to do things faster and some never before possible” UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL 11/2/2017, 3:00AM EASTERN / 12:00AM PACIFIC Amazing cameras The HTC U11+ comes equipped with an even better camera than the HTC U11, which was awarded a remarkable DxOMark Mobile score of 903. The new improvements in HTC U11+ will reward you with spectacular and crisp image quality.

Full-sensor phase detection autofocus on the HTC U11+ is the same technology found in top DSLR cameras, while HDR Boost technology produces dynamic photographs without slowing down.

The new 8MP front camera incorporates the same powerful HDR Boost and noise reduction technology as in the main camera. Take great selfies with precise details and vivid colors – even in low light.

The HTC U11+ offers the same award-winning video quality as the HTC U11. UltraSpeed autofocus captures clear video during action moments, and Acoustic Focus with 360° audio recording creates playback that sounds like you never left.“Even better than HTC U11” UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL 11/2/2017, 3:00AM EASTERN / 12:00AM PACIFIC Powerful sound you can feel With HTC BoomSound and HTC USonic earbuds, you can enjoy powerful audio wherever you go. In fact, BoomSound on HTC U11+ is the loudest we’ve ever put on a smartphone – 30% louder than HTC U11 with richer sound and better dynamic range audio with less distortion.

For the best listening experience, HTC USonic earbuds map your inner ear with sonar-like technology and tailors audio to fit you. Advanced Active Noise Cancellation built into HTC USonic earbuds works automatically to monitor environmental sound levels, quickly adjusting to compensate for new noises or disturbances. “Submarine sonar meets a sound silencer” UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL 11/2/2017, 3:00AM EASTERN / 12:00AM PACIFIC z A look and feel like no other The HTC U11+ is designed with the same eye-catching, award-winning liquid surface design as the HTC U11. Colors include a sleek Ceramic Black, eye-catching Amazing Silver, and an unprecedented new color: Translucent Black.

With Translucent Black, we once again pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in design, delivering an all- new, elegant translucent glass back that provides a delightful, intimate look and feel. Admire the sheer inner beauty of HTC U11+ with a peak into the heart of the phone, plus a unique color gradient that adds a mysterious depth and an expression of true craftsmanship.

Squeezing in more protection with a water and dust resistance rating ofIP68, HTC U11+ is engineered to protect your phone no matter whatunexpected elements life throws at you.4

HTC U11+ includes HTC U11+ Clear Shield. Designed to work perfectlywith Edge Sense, the case lets you squeeze and interact with your phone any time while letting your phone’s beauty shine through and provides sleek yet dependable protection against damage, dirt, and dust. “An intimate look. An intimate experience” UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL 11/2/2017, 3:00AM EASTERN / 12:00AM PACIFIC The latest software + the most powerful hardware Enjoy the latest in Android technology with the new Android OreoTM operating system installed on HTC U11+ from the start.5 Enhanced performance, optimized battery life, and new features, like Picture-in- Picture, are just waiting for you to try.

Every HTC U11+ comes with the same Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 835 Mobile Platform with X16 LTE, no matter where you are in the world.6 Enjoy breathtaking speed, jaw-dropping graphics, impressively smooth performance, and long battery life.

Compared to HTC 10, HTC U11+ gets7:For more information on the HTC U11+, including pricing and availability, please see htc.com or consult your local HTC representative. UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL 11/2/2017, 3:00AM EASTERN / 12:00AM PACIFIC About HTC HTC Corporation aims to bring brilliance to life. As a global innovator in smart mobile devices and technology, HTC has produced award-winning products and industry firsts since its inception in 1997, including the critically acclaimed HTC One and Desire lines of smartphones. The pursuit of brilliance is at the heart of everything we do, inspiring best-in-class design and game-changing mobile and virtual reality experiences for consumers around the world. HTC is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 2498). www.htc.com Notes to Editors: 1 Color availability varies by region. Please check your local HTC representative. 2 Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa compatibility and availability may vary by region. Please consult with your local operator. 3 Based on DxOMark ratings: dxomark.com/Mobiles. 4 HTC U11+ has an IP68 rating and is dust, splash and water resistant up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes and tested under controlled laboratory conditions. Normal wear and tear may decrease splash and water resistance over time. Do not attempt to charge or otherwise use the USB Type-C port on a wet HTC U11+. For drying instruction and tips on maintaining water resistance, consult the user guide, support site, or the Help app on the device. Liquid damage may not be covered under warranty. 5 Android is a trademark of Google LLC; Oreo is a trademark of Mondelez International, Inc. group. 6 Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm Adreno are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Qualcomm, Snapdragon and Adreno are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Used with permission. 7 Performance tests are conducted in HTC laboratories using specific HTC devices. Battery life varies by use and settings. Usage, environment conditions, network connectivity and other factors may vary the actual outcome. HTC, HTC One and the HTC logo are the trademarks of HTC Corporation. All other names of companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.