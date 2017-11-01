In one of the most left-field phone releases of the year, ZTE recently announced the foldable, dual-screen Axon M. Leaks had already spoiled the surprise somewhat, but when David got it in his hands he was actually rather more impressed by the phone than he expected to be. Today, the device is available to order, and it's being sold exclusively through AT&T in the US.

Senior VP of Device and Network Services Marketing (snazzy title) for AT&T, Kevin Petersen, thinks the phone could be a success. “By letting you do 2 things at once, the ZTE Axon M is the perfect combination of wireless and entertainment and we’re thrilled to offer it exclusively at AT&T.”

Aside from the two 1080p displays, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 20MP sensor that can be used as both a front and rear camera. It ships with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and apparently the software is surprisingly well optimized to work across the two screens.

If you're interested, head over to the AT&T website for more details, or to make an order. Pricing starts at $24.17/month for 30 months on the AT&T Next tariff. You'll be able to purchase the device outright for $724.99 if you already have a qualifying contract with the carrier. If you want to inspect it further first, the phone will be in stores on November 17th.