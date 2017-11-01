Here at Android Police, we're big fans of V-Moda products. In fact, we've even checked out these V-Moda Crossfade Wireless headphones, finding that they were excellent in virtually every aspect aside from price. Well, with this $120 price cut on Amazon and B&H, price isn't so much an issue anymore for these Crossfade Wireless over-ears.

For your $179.99, you'll get an excellent pair of Bluetooth over-ear headphones. Features include multipoint device pairing, custom shields, 50mm drivers, and 12-hour battery life (which is about average). Sound and sound isolation are both very good, even if it does angle slightly towards the bass-heavy end. Plus, these things get loud - very loud.

If you want a pair of Crossfade Wirelesses, Amazon and B&H are both offering them for $179.99 a pop. Amazon only has White Silver and Gunmetal Black at that price point, but B&H has all four colors for $179.99 (though you will have to special order White Silver.Amazon offers free Prime shipping, while B&H has in-store pickup available since it actually has a physical location in NYC. B&H also offers free expedited shipping and doesn't charge tax if you don't live in New York or New Jersey, though. Let us know if any of you decide to pick a pair up, and which retailer you chose.