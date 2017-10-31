Following the September release of the mid-range LG G Pad X2 8.0 Plus on T-Mobile, LG and Sprint soft-launched the entry-level LG G Pad F2 8.0. Like its T-Mobile counterpart, the F2 8.0 can connect with pogo pins to the Plus Pack to gain an additional 4,400mAh battery, a full-size USB port, and 2x2W speakers (plus a kickstand).
Specs
|OS
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Display
|8.0” (WXGA, 1280x800)
|Processor
|MediaTek MT6750 1.5GHz octa-core
|Storage
|16GB (microSDXC expandable up to 2TB)
|Memory
|2GB
|Battery
|3,000mAh (Extra 4,400mAh in Plus Pack)
|Rear Camera
|5MP, 4x digital zoom
|Front Camera
|5MP
|Video Recording
|1080p
|Connectivity
|CDMA, 4G LTE (2x20 Carrier Aggregation), 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
|Dimensions
|5"(H) x 8.5"(W) x 0.31"(D)
|Weight
|12.35 oz
|Other
|microUSB port, Plus Pack includes 4,400mAh battery, 2x2W stereo speakers, full-size USB
This is $90 cheaper than the T-Mobile tablet, and significant corners were cut to reach that price point. The G Pad F2 8.0 uses a MediaTek MT6750 rather than a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435, drops the 1080p display, loses HDR capabilities for the front and rear cameras, and supports only 802.11n Wi-Fi. While the Plus Pack was included with the X2 8.0 Plus, it is sold separately for $79.99 with this Sprint model.
The LG G Pad F2 8.0 is available now from Sprint for $149.99 upfront, or $6.25 per month for two years.
