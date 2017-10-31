Following the September release of the mid-range LG G Pad X2 8.0 Plus on T-Mobile, LG and Sprint soft-launched the entry-level LG G Pad F2 8.0. Like its T-Mobile counterpart, the F2 8.0 can connect with pogo pins to the Plus Pack to gain an additional 4,400mAh battery, a full-size USB port, and 2x2W speakers (plus a kickstand).

Specs OS Android 7.1 Nougat Display 8.0” (WXGA, 1280x800) Processor MediaTek MT6750 1.5GHz octa-core Storage 16GB (microSDXC expandable up to 2TB) Memory 2GB Battery 3,000mAh (Extra 4,400mAh in Plus Pack) Rear Camera 5MP, 4x digital zoom Front Camera 5MP Video Recording 1080p Connectivity CDMA, 4G LTE (2x20 Carrier Aggregation), 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Dimensions 5"(H) x 8.5"(W) x 0.31"(D) Weight 12.35 oz Other microUSB port, Plus Pack includes 4,400mAh battery, 2x2W stereo speakers, full-size USB

This is $90 cheaper than the T-Mobile tablet, and significant corners were cut to reach that price point. The G Pad F2 8.0 uses a MediaTek MT6750 rather than a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435, drops the 1080p display, loses HDR capabilities for the front and rear cameras, and supports only 802.11n Wi-Fi. While the Plus Pack was included with the X2 8.0 Plus, it is sold separately for $79.99 with this Sprint model.

The LG G Pad F2 8.0 is available now from Sprint for $149.99 upfront, or $6.25 per month for two years.