Many companies have tight restrictions on the apps that are installed on company phones, and now Google can help with that. For those preinstalled apps that can't be managed via the Play Store, Google is now allowing G Suite administrators to control the system apps that are enabled or disabled.

This control will only apply to system apps on company-owned devices, and at launch, the default setting will be for all system apps to be enabled. Here are the four options that will be offered:

enable all system apps

disable all system apps

enable select system apps

disable select system apps

All G Suite editions will be eligible for this option. The admin console settings are being launched today, but it'll take until November 14th for end users to see any changes. So if you're an administrator and want to fine-tune the apps that are enabled or disabled, now's the time to do so.