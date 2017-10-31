If you're in need of a cheap phone, then this deal is for you. The Moto E4 Plus (32GB) is on sale for $169.99 at various retailers, meaning that you can save $30 on an already inexpensive phone. It's worth noting that the 16GB is also cheap, running for $159.99, but the 32GB is the real winner here.

When we reviewed the Moto E4 Plus here at AP, we considered it close to the perfect budget phone. For your $170, you get a 5.5" 720p IPS display, a Snapdragon 427, 32GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, 13MP/5MP cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and a fingerprint reader. In all, it's a pretty decent phone all things considered.

Both the black and gold colors are on sale. You have a wide array of retailers to choose from if you're going to pick this up, all of which will be included in the source links below.