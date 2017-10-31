Article Contents
We first heard about the BLU S1 nearly two months ago, and the leaked specifications were spot-on. Now, the device has officially been announced as BLU's first Sprint-compatible and Sprint-certified device, and although the specs are nothing impressive, it'll cost just $179.99 (or $129.99 if you order very soon).
Specs
|Display
|5.2" 720p w/ curved glass
|Processor
|1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB w/ microSD slot
|Cameras
|13MP f/2.2 rear, 5MP front
|Battery
|2800mAh
|Connectivity
|WiFi b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, microUSB
|Compatibility
|GSM unlocked, Sprint
|Dimensions
|147.3 x 72.8 x 8.4mm, 137g
|Software
|Android 7.0 Nougat
Clearly, the S1 doesn't have the greatest specs, but it's about on-par with other devices in the same price bracket. The design is pretty derivative, albeit premium-looking. BLU specifically mentions the "ultra-fast fingerprint sensor" several times, which is pretty funny considering it's not exactly an innovative feature, even for the price point. Oh, and it still uses microUSB, which is a big bummer.
The MSRP for the S1 is $179.99, but you can grab one off Amazon for $129.99 from now until tomorrow, November 1st, at 11:59pm PST. Best Buy will also sell it, though not with the limited-time discount. The S1 is available in black and gold colors, and it's compatible with GSM networks (T-Mobile, AT&T, etc), as well as Sprint and Boost Mobile
Look at how hip and cool the S1 is!
Sprint won't actually sell the S1; it'll be strictly a BYOD business for this phone. The S1 is eligible for a $200 Visa prepaid card and a free SIM card as part of Sprint's BYOD offer, so you can actually get the phone for less than nothing. It doesn't get any better than that, right?
Press Release
BLU Products Launches First Sprint Compatible and Certified Device, the BLU S1
For A Limited Time with Sprint's BYOD Promotion, The BLU S1 Is Free When You Switch to Sprint After $200 Rebate
Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BLU Products, the market leader in unlocked devices in the United States, announced today the launch of the BLU S1, its first unlocked smartphone to add Sprint network compatibility in addition to T-Mobile and AT&T networks which also include the prepaid brands of Boost, MetroPCS, and Cricket. The BLU S1 sports a vivid 5.2-inch HD curved glass display, Octa-Core Processor, and ultra-fast Fingerprint Sensor.
BLU Products is offering a limited time sales promotion of the new S1 with an immediate $50 off its $179.99 MSRP which will be available on Amazon.com for the incredible price of $129.99. Maxium 2 units per customer, promotion starts Tuesday, 10/31/2017 at 12:00AM PST ends Wednesday, 11/01/2017 at 11:59PM PST.
Customers who wish to purchase the BLU S1 can visit the following link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0764GW5X5
The S1 will be part of Sprint's Postpaid Bring Your Own Device Promotion, which will give consumers a $200 Visa prepaid card and free SIM card with activation. With this limited time promotion, your BLU S1 will be FREE. All you have to do is buy your S1 and visit the below website to get started;
https://www.sprint.com/en/landings/bring-your-own-phone.html
Powered by a 64-Bit MediaTek MT6570 processor that is designed to provide blazing fast 4G-LTE speeds, high performance, and battery efficiency, coupled with a visually stunning 5.2-inch Curved Glass Display with a 282ppi, resulting in an extremely vivid and bright viewing experience along with state of the art curved glass touch panel which sets the S1 apart from its competitors. Below the beautiful display, you can find an ultra-fast fingerprint sensor, which allows for seamless unlocking of the phone, improved security for files, and other fingerprint security features available.
For the photographers, dual cameras include a 13 Megapixel phase detection autofocus main camera and 5 Megapixel front facing camera including face beautification software for any touch ups needed. The memory configuration includes 16GB built in storage plus 2GB RAM, with an expandable Micro SD Slot to 64GB in order ensure a seamless user experience and Shipping with Android 7.0 Nougat.
Learn more about the BLU S1 here: http://bluproducts.com/devices/s1/
Full Specifications:
BLU S1
Network:
(GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 850/900/1700/1900/2100MHz, (CDMA) BC0,BC1,BC10, (4G LTE Cat 6 Up to 300Mbps) FDD 2/3/4/5/7/12/17/25/26, TDD 41
Display: Curved 5.2-inch HD 720 x 1280, 282 ppi
Processor: MediaTek MT6750, 1.5GHz Octa-core Cortex-A53 with Mali-T860 graphics GPU
OS: Android 7.0 Nougat
Camera:
Rear – 13.0 megapixel with 5P Lens, Phase Detection Autofocus, LED Flash, (1.12mm pixel size, 1/3 inch sensor, 2.2mm aperture) HD [email protected] video recording
Front – 5.0 megapixel
Connectivity: Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.0, Hotspot, Micro-USB
Security: Encrypted Fingerprint Scanner
Memory: 2GB RAM and 16GB Internal Memory, MicroSD expandable up to 64GB
Dimensions: 147.3 x 72.8 x 8.4 mm I 137g
Battery: Non-Removable Li-Polymer 2,800 mAh
Available Colors: Black, Gold
Learn More:
www.bluproducts.com
About BLU Products
BLU Products, is an American company is headquartered in Miami, FL which designs and manufacturers affordable, attractive and innovative mobile devices focusing on fulfilling the needs of the everyday person. BLU is a pioneer in the advancement of the no-contract revolution, giving consumers a choice between network providers. With distribution centers in both Miami and Hong Kong, BLU offers a vast portfolio of unlocked mobile phones to thousands of dealer agents, distributors, MVNO's, and retailers globally. With an emphasis on giving what today's mobile users need, and always launching new models, BLU successfully gives consumers what they are looking for in a mobile device at an affordable price without sacrificing fashion, design and quality. BLU continues growing at a rapid pace fueling passionate followers and fans throughout the world.
BLU Products Media Relations:
(305) 715 7171
[email protected]
SOURCE BLU Products
Related Links
Comments