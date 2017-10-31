We first heard about the BLU S1 nearly two months ago, and the leaked specifications were spot-on. Now, the device has officially been announced as BLU's first Sprint-compatible and Sprint-certified device, and although the specs are nothing impressive, it'll cost just $179.99 (or $129.99 if you order very soon).

Specs Display 5.2" 720p w/ curved glass Processor 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core RAM 2GB Storage 16GB w/ microSD slot Cameras 13MP f/2.2 rear, 5MP front Battery 2800mAh Connectivity WiFi b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, microUSB Compatibility GSM unlocked, Sprint Dimensions 147.3 x 72.8 x 8.4mm, 137g Software Android 7.0 Nougat

Clearly, the S1 doesn't have the greatest specs, but it's about on-par with other devices in the same price bracket. The design is pretty derivative, albeit premium-looking. BLU specifically mentions the "ultra-fast fingerprint sensor" several times, which is pretty funny considering it's not exactly an innovative feature, even for the price point. Oh, and it still uses microUSB, which is a big bummer.

The MSRP for the S1 is $179.99, but you can grab one off Amazon for $129.99 from now until tomorrow, November 1st, at 11:59pm PST. Best Buy will also sell it, though not with the limited-time discount. The S1 is available in black and gold colors, and it's compatible with GSM networks (T-Mobile, AT&T, etc), as well as Sprint and Boost Mobile

Look at how hip and cool the S1 is!

Sprint won't actually sell the S1; it'll be strictly a BYOD business for this phone. The S1 is eligible for a $200 Visa prepaid card and a free SIM card as part of Sprint's BYOD offer, so you can actually get the phone for less than nothing. It doesn't get any better than that, right?