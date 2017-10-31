multi-page article Page 1 Page 2

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Death Road to Canada

Death Road to Canada is like a twisted version of Oregon Trail where you can bash zombies left and right once you are out of your vehicle. The premise has you and a pack of compatriots trying to make your way to the Great White North as it is rumored to be zombie-free. The trouble is, you have to survive long enough to get there.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Death Road to Canada is a Randomly Generated Road Trip Action-RPG. You manage a group of jerks as they explore cities, find weird people, and face up to 500 zombies at once. Everything's randomized: locations, events, survivor personalities and skills. There's a different story every time you play.

Sheltered

Sheltered is like a mix of Fallout Shelter and This War of Mine. For the most part, it retains the lighter sense of humor found in Fallout Shelter, plus it offers a much more in-depth experience that resembles This War of Mine. A perfect combo in my opinion. The basics of the gameplay task you with protecting your family by providing a safe place to live while venturing out to find supplies and take on the bad guys that stand in your way.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Sheltered is a post-apocalyptic disaster management game that gives a whole new meaning to the term “nuclear family”. Given a head-start over the billions lost in a nuclear holocaust, you must gather as many supplies as possible en route to the concrete underground shelter that will soon become your family home for the foreseeable dire future.

IT: Escape from Pennywise VR

IT: Escape from Pennywise VR is a Daydream game that lets you experience what it is like to navigate three different hallways in the world of Stephen King's IT. While the Play Store listing will only work on Daydream compatible devices, there is a Samsung version available on the Oculus store.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Get the next chapter of the IT virtual reality experience with IT: Escape from Pennywise. Go inside the Neibolt house and choose a door to determine your fate as you come face-to-face with Pennywise. Experience IT like you’ve never imagined before in this terrifying cinematic virtual reality experience.

Decap Attack Classic

Decap Attack Classic was recently released as the latest SEGA Forever title on the Play Store. This means it is available for free, though there are plenty of advertisements. Luckily you can remove the ads for $1.99. For the most part, this is a competent old-school platformer, though the controls leave a lot to be desired.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

One of SEGA’s zaniest platformers, Decap Attack is now available on mobile. Play free and rediscover SEGA’s bonkers head-throwing gem. Off with his head. Then back on. Then off again. Decap Attack joins the ever-increasing line-up of ‘SEGA Forever’, a treasure trove of free SEGA console classics brought to life on mobile for the first time.

DreamWorks Universe of Legends

DreamWorks Universe of Legends is a gacha-filled hero collection game that squarely targets children with its cartoon licenses. A smarmy move on Dreamworks part. The gameplay contains all of your generic hero collecting mechanics, and if that was not bad enough, you can also expect an auto-play feature that allows you to sit back while the game plays itself.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Your favorite DreamWorks Heroes (& Villains.) from Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Shrek, Penguins of Madagascar, Croods & more are united in a brand new mobile game. Form a dream team of companions, create your own Hideaway base, and start your journey to save the DreamWorks universe.

The Sun: Origin

The Sun: Origin is the latest release from AGaming+ and a bit of a departure from their typical psychological fare. For the most part, this game reminds me a lot of the Fallout franchise, as it is up to you to clear out this post-apocalyptic wasteland through the use of various guns. So sure, while this isn't a $60 experience, it may just be the closest we will get for now.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

In the year 2050, the sun unleashed a catastrophic surge of energy into space, a wave of power that would plunge our civilization into chaos for centuries. Though predicted for years by the scientific community, their warnings were ignored by the world leaders that instead squabbled over petty territorial concerns.

GodSpeed Arcade Cabinet

GodSpeed Arcade Cabinet is a tough little top-down shooter that plays out on a virtual arcade cabinet. I have to say, the design is slick and retains an intuitive control scheme despite its permanent button placement. So if you are looking for a new top-down shooter that isn't just more of the same, you'll probably want to check out GodSpeed Arcade Cabinet.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Do you miss the good old arcades days? Do you miss the thrill of trying arcade cabinet for the first time and tossing in coins after coins? Let’s go back in time with the new original virtual arcade cabinet GodSpeed. A non-stop adrenalin rush action, lots of enemies, upgrades, awesome graphics, 16bits sound and much more in GodSpeed Arcade Cabinet.

Bury me, my Love

Bury me, my Love plays out its story through a virtual messaging app displayed on your device. It is a tale of wife and husband who take on a perilous journey from Syria to Europe. So not only is this a unique game, but it is a vehicle used to show people what it is like to be a refugee trying to make their way to safer lands.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Bury me my Love tells the story of Syrian refugee Nour and her husband Majd, as Nour undertakes a perilous journey to safety in Europe. Bury me, my Love is a Text Messaging Adventure game about Nour, a Syrian migrant trying to find her way to Europe. Her husband Majd, who remains behind in Syria, communicates with Nour through a messaging app, advising her as best he can so that she reaches her destination safely.

Bohnanza The Duel

Bohnanza The Duel takes the tried and true German-style card game of trading and politics form Bohnanza and adds in a multiplayer aspect where two-players duke it out to earth the most bean dollars and win the game. So if you found you enjoyed the original physical card-game, I see no reason why this new digital release also wouldn't tickle your fancy.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

For more than 20 years, game designing legend Uwe Rosenberg has given players of Bohnanza the opportunity to plant beans and harvest them in exchange for as many bean dollars as possible. In the two-player-version Bohnanza – The duel, the two bean farmers offer each other gifts of beans they don‘t want for themselves, ideally ones that their opponent can‘t make use of, either.

WitchSpring3

WitchSpring3 is the latest release in the WitchSpring series of RPGs that features an updated battle system and improved graphics. This time around you play as a witch who hides in a secluded forest making dolls she wishes were her friends. So it would appear there is a heartwarming story to explore along with all of the standard RPG mechanics you would expect.

Monetization: $4.40 / no ads / no IAPs

The story of a witch who is chased after by warriors. Eirudy, the Marionette Witch. A story-based RPG with no additional in-app payments. The witch Lives in her house in the Misty Forest, hidden from the warriors. At home, she crafts tools and magic, and trains herself. Outside, she explores around to find magical ingredients and often encounters warriors.

SIMULACRA

SIMULACRA is the newest release from the creators of Sara is Missing. Essentially it uses a digital representation of a lost phone as its main mechanic. You search through this phone for clues as to where the person who the phone belongs to has gone. While this is not a new concept, it is still part of a niche genre that should offer plenty of exploration.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

From the creators of Sara is Missing, SIMULACRA is a spiritual sequel to the highly acclaimed mobile horror game. You found the lost phone of a woman named Anna. In it, you see a desperate cry for help in the form of a video message. The phone behaves strangely as you dive deeper into it.

RPG Dragon Lapis

RPG Dragon Lapis is a new RPG from the likes of Kemco, a publisher who excels in pumping out RPGs on our mobile platform. This particular release seems to be channeling some of the better RPGs of yesteryear as it looks quite similar to the Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy series of games from the late 80's and early 90's.

Monetization: $4.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

A thousand years ago, a great battle ensued between two dragons, one gold and the other silver, where they were sealed away. However, the real tale begins many centuries later after the Silver Dragon reawakens, and launches an assault on a frontier village in the far north. There, a royal knight by the name of Lucas serves as a guard after being relegated to the rural and much isolated location by the King.

Hyperide VR

While Hyperide VR is currently only compatible with the Pixel line of devices, it does offer an immersive experience filled to the brim with obstacle-dodging action that takes place in outer space. So if you happen to own a Pixel and would like to dive into a solid VR flight game, Hyperide VR is a great choice.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Hyperide offers a unique opportunity to travel at warp speeds and jump through wormholes to discover the far reaches of the Universe expanding over four breathtaking quadrants of the void. During their adventure, brave space commanders will need to find in themselves enough courage to save the stranded astronauts and avenge them in grande finale. All this is just a taste of what Hyperide VR has to offer.

Rapid Draw

Rapid Draw is something of an interesting release built to use artificial intelligence in order to make a game out of seeing if the app can recognize your drawings. So this is more a proof of concept more than anything, though the game contained within can be a fun time waster in seeing how advanced the AI can be.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Rapid Draw is a simple Artificial Intelligence experiment to check if a neural network running on Android can recognize what you are doodling. To make it more fun, there is an entire game wrapped around the neural network. On each attempt, you'll be given 1 change to draw 8 different objects. The objects will be chosen randomly from over 100 objects.

Enter - IT Security Game

No, Enter - IT Security Game has nothing to do with Stephen King's IT as it is actually a fun puzzle game centered around IT security. Basically, you will use social engineering and leet hacking skills in order to pull off the heist of the century. The premise is interesting and the gameplay is quite solid, though the graphics are a little sparse.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Fake identities, red herrings and open wifi networks: The puzzle game ENTER – IT Security Game tests your feel for digital loopholes. Your route leads through various stations, where you collect information, to an anniversary celebration at the headquarters of ‘Grandcorps’. Distract the partygoers and steal the biggest diamond in the world, the Lesedi La Rona.

Bydo's return: A halloween augmented reality game

Seeing that today is Halloween, it is only appropriate that a few of this roundup's titles are Halloween themed. Bydo's return: A halloween augmented reality game is just that, a Halloween-themed augmented reality game that takes advantage of Google's new ARCore Preview. So if you do not own an ARCore Preview compatible device, it looks like you are out of luck for now.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Play with Bydo, your ghostly companion in augmented reality. Place the vessel in a well lit room then dim the lights to make him appear. PLEASE NOTE: This app requires Google ARCore Preview and a compatible Android device. ARCore Preview is experimental software not supported by all devices. Brought to you by Sugar Creative Studio.

Second Chances

Second Chances is a new game funded and supported by the Google Impact Challenge and developed by Mode Games. At its core, it is a soccer game with a few unique twists to the gameplay. But mostly your goal is to get the ball in the other team's net. While the controls may take a little getting used to, it is a solid effort produced by a great organization.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Save the school. Change the world. Compete & challenge your mind in a tournament of 12 matches. We challenged young Indigenous Australians to help us develop a game. The result, no ordinary ball game. The **goal** was to develop a game that inspires young minds to pursue pathways in Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths and Innovation.