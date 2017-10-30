Livestreams are all the rage these days, with some people even making a handsome career out of the business. Nowadays, they're available on virtually every social media platform, and that includes YouTube. Now, YouTube's Android app has added scheduling functionality for livestreams, just in case you don't want to lose track of time.

The feature is pretty self-explanatory; there's a new 'Schedule for later' toggle that shows up. If you tap it, you'll be shown a date and time to schedule your livestream for. The notice that popped up on our tipster's phone is a little hard to see because of the theme he has applied, but it doesn't tell us much more about the already-straightforward functionality.

If you're not seeing this option and you want it now, you can grab the latest YouTube version from APK Mirror.