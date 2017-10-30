The latest update to the NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV is rolling out today, and it adds a number of nifty features. The last big update included Assistant support, and this update adds more Assistant commands. You also get various bug fixes, including the recently revealed KRACK vulnerability in WPA2.
Here's the changelog for SHIELD Experience 6.1 for the SHIELD Android TV box.
What's New
- YouTube TV – Coming This Week to SHIELD (US Only)
Google Assistant Keeps Getting Smarter (US Only)
- Use your voice to open shows and control playback in HULU
- Order an Uber or even a Domino’s Pizza
- Go shopping on Target, Walmart, Costco and more
- ITV comes to SHIELD TV (UK Only)
- Added TV on/off over IR for SHIELD Remote (tap Home + Back)
- Improved Logitech Harmony Hub setup over Bluetooth
- Ability to update SHIELD controller firmware while charging over USB
- Ability to scan both DVB-T and DVB-T2 channels on Hauppauge WinTV-soloHD
- The latest monthly Android security updates including fixes for WPA2 protocol (KRACK)
- SHIELD Remote upgrade to firmware v1.21
- SHIELD Remote with headphone jack - no upgrade
Issues/Bugs fixed
- Fixed issue where SHIELD controller would stop sending IR commands to TV/receiver
- Fixed issue where SHIELD would sleep immediately after waking up
- Fixed case where UK English keyboard displays Russian
- Fixed case where VUDU app showed up in unsupported regions
You might have noticed that a YouTube TV app for Android TV is coming this week. Well, the SHIELD update paves the way for that. That's only in the US, obviously. The improved Assistant support is still only available in the US, as well. On the other side of the pond, UK owners get ITV support. There are some updates to SHIELD accessories this time. In the future, you'll be able to upgrade those devices while charging.
This update also brings a fix for the KRACK vulnerability that was revealed recently. Google said the November patches would have that fix, but NVIDIA appears to be rolling it out a little early.
