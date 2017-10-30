Sony Xperia phones aren't particularly popular here in the US, but perhaps a price drop on one of its latest phones, the XZs, may change that just a little bit. Multiple retailers are currently offering this 960fps slow motion-capable device for $499.99, a full $100 off its MSRP.

The XZs is a refreshed version of the XZ, and its main selling point is its 19MP 'Motion Eye' camera that is capable of 960fps super slow motion video. Other specs include a 5.2" 1080p display, a Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 13MP front-facing camera, and a 2900mAh battery. It's also IP68 water-resistant and supports dual SIMs. It comes in three colors: Black, Ice Blue, and Warm Silver.

If you're interested, you have quite a few retailers to choose from. Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, and Jet are all offering the XZs in all three color variants for $499.99. You can find the links here: