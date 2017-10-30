Android Pay has grown substantially since the original launch to cover all the major banks in the US. However, there are a lot of small banks and credit unions. It's hard to even believe there are so many, but here we are with yet another list of new financial institutions. There's a twist this time, though. Google has also provided additional details on which Synchrony private label cards are supported by Android Pay.
First, here are the 11 new banks.
- 1st Northern California CU
- Adirondack Regional Federal Credit Union
- Bankwell Bank (real creative name there)
- Central Alliance Credit Union
- Coastal Heritage Bank
- Cumberland Valley National Bank
- Greenfield Savings Bank
- Home National Bank
- Sauk Valley Bank and Trust
- Sicily Island State Bank
- UnitedOne Credit Union
If you have a card from one of these institutions, you should be able to add it to Android Pay right now. Synchrony support was added a few weeks ago. You might recognize that as the bank backing private label and co-branded cards from Amazon, Google, Old Navy, and many others. The Android pay support page has been updated to clarify which cards work with Android Pay and which ones don't.
Supported:
Private Label: Gap Card, Banana Republic Card, Old Navy Card, Athleta Card
Co-branded: Gap Visa, Banana Republic Visa, Old Navy Visa, Athleta Visa, Cathay Pacific Visa, eBates Visa, eBay Extras Mastercard, Marvel Mastercard, Nissan Visa Card, Paypal Mastercard, Techron Advantage Card
Unsupported:
PRIVATE LABEL: Amazon, BP, Belk, Chevron, Citgo, JC Penney, 76, Phillips 66 Aviation, Conoco, Phillips 66, American Eagle, At Home, Cheapoair, Dick's Sporting Goods, Evine Live, Google, Menswearhouse, Mills Fleet Farm, OneTravel, QVC, Steinmart, Zulily, Sam's Club, HomeGoods, Marshall's, Sierra Trading Post, TJ Maxx, Toys R Us, Wal-Mart
CO-BRANDED: Stash, BP, JC Penney, American Eagle, At Home, Cheapoair, Dick's Sporting Goods, Mills Fleet Farms, OneTravel, Steinmart, Sam's Club, HomeGoods, Marshall's, TJ Maxx, Sierra Trading Post, Toys R Us, Wal-Mart
So, most Synchrony cards aren't supported at this time.
- Source:
- Google Support
Comments