Android Pay has grown substantially since the original launch to cover all the major banks in the US. However, there are a lot of small banks and credit unions. It's hard to even believe there are so many, but here we are with yet another list of new financial institutions. There's a twist this time, though. Google has also provided additional details on which Synchrony private label cards are supported by Android Pay.

First, here are the 11 new banks.

1st Northern California CU

Adirondack Regional Federal Credit Union

Bankwell Bank (real creative name there)

Central Alliance Credit Union

Coastal Heritage Bank

Cumberland Valley National Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank

Home National Bank

Sauk Valley Bank and Trust

Sicily Island State Bank

UnitedOne Credit Union

If you have a card from one of these institutions, you should be able to add it to Android Pay right now. Synchrony support was added a few weeks ago. You might recognize that as the bank backing private label and co-branded cards from Amazon, Google, Old Navy, and many others. The Android pay support page has been updated to clarify which cards work with Android Pay and which ones don't.

Supported:

Private Label: Gap Card, Banana Republic Card, Old Navy Card, Athleta Card Co-branded: Gap Visa, Banana Republic Visa, Old Navy Visa, Athleta Visa, Cathay Pacific Visa, eBates Visa, eBay Extras Mastercard, Marvel Mastercard, Nissan Visa Card, Paypal Mastercard, Techron Advantage Card

Unsupported:

PRIVATE LABEL: Amazon, BP, Belk, Chevron, Citgo, JC Penney, 76, Phillips 66 Aviation, Conoco, Phillips 66, American Eagle, At Home, Cheapoair, Dick's Sporting Goods, Evine Live, Google, Menswearhouse, Mills Fleet Farm, OneTravel, QVC, Steinmart, Zulily, Sam's Club, HomeGoods, Marshall's, Sierra Trading Post, TJ Maxx, Toys R Us, Wal-Mart CO-BRANDED: Stash, BP, JC Penney, American Eagle, At Home, Cheapoair, Dick's Sporting Goods, Mills Fleet Farms, OneTravel, Steinmart, Sam's Club, HomeGoods, Marshall's, TJ Maxx, Sierra Trading Post, Toys R Us, Wal-Mart

So, most Synchrony cards aren't supported at this time.