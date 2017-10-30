Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Featured App

Bitcoin Price IQ - Crypto Price Alerts & News

Today's roundup is presented by Bitcoin Price IQ - Crypto Price Alerts & News from Handy Apps. Cryptocurrencies have been gaining traction for years, which is why having a useful tool to check the current prices on over 150 different cryptocurrencies can be so useful. That is why Bitcoin Price IQ - Crypto Price Alerts & News can come in so handy. Not only can you check real-time crypto prices from more than a dozen cryptocurrency exchanges, but you can expect support for more than 165 fiat currencies as well. Heck, you can even get price alerts for % change, with either an upper or lower target. And if that doesn't float your boat, the related news and tweets of what is going on in the scene will be invaluable to anyone who takes their cryptocurrencies seriously. So if you haven't yet taken a look at Bitcoin Price IQ - Crypto Price Alerts & News, there is no better time than today.

--

Bitcoin Price IQ is a Bitcoin / crypto-currency price tracker that lets you analyse and check the latest prices of bitcoin and hundreds of other cryptocurrencies including Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, DASH and more. All crypto prices are extracted in real-time from more than a dozen of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges and can be denominated in over 165 fiat currencies. Now you can track over 100 cryptocurrencies plus get the latest news and social mentions of your favorite coins all in one place. You can also setup a watchlist of your favorite cryptocurrencies and Crypto Price Guru can alert you of any significant price movement via the Price Alert notification feature. Whether you are into bitcoin mining, buy bitcoins as investment or trade bitcoins, Bitcoin Price IQ provides a quick and easy reference to study the price changes and make better decisions. Designed to be convenient and fast, you can monitor crypto rates as soon as you catch wind of breaking bitcoin news, right from within the app.

Interactive Price History Charts - Slide your finger to get the price

High / Low Price Alerts - Set multiple alerts to notify you when the price goes above or below a certain amount in any currency

More than 165 currency tickers available.

Cryptocurrency News - Read news related to your choice of cryptocoin.

Default Currency - set the local currency of your choice

Customizable Decimal Display - Choose to display up to 8 decimal places

Material Design - beautifully simple

Lightweight and Instant Refresh - Designed to use as little data as possible and for quick refreshing of prices

No unnecessary permissions

Apps

One-Handed Mode

Android Police coverage: XDA's One-Handed Mode app makes it easier to use your giant smartphone

One-Handed Mode is a new app from XDA that gives any phone on Android 4.3 or higher the ability to use a one-handed mode. While many devices above 6-inches already have such a feature built-in from the manufacturer, there are still many more devices that do not contain such a feature, and this app is for them.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

One-Handed Mode by XDA-Developers is the first and only app that replicates the iOS Reachability feature without requiring root access or a custom ROM. One-Handed Mode lets you reach your status bar and action bar of any app without having to stretch your hand. It does this by moving the entire screen down to a smaller window.

Hitlist- Find Cheap Flights & Airline Ticket Deals

Hitlist- Find Cheap Flights & Airline Ticket Deals is obviously an app used for finding cheap airline tickets, but you see, that is not all. You can search for new and exotic destinations through quite a few different search criteria. Say you want to find a resort that takes Bitcoin, you can do that. You can even plan these trips with your friends, thanks to the inclusion of a social trip planner.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Want to find cheap flights deals on airline tickets around the world? Need some travel inspiration? Hitlist finds you the absolute cheapest flights from your local airport to amazing global destinations by searching millions of flight prices in seconds. Don`t waste hours searching flights.

BBC Good Food

The original BBC Good Food app has been replaced on the Play Store with this new version that aims to "give users access to BBC Good Food's extensive recipes database," but with an all-new UI. You can quickly search out recipes, rate them as you deem fit, as well as save them to your favorite recipes section. You can even view those favorited recipes on any device you have signed into the app with, making for an easy way to jump to your tablet when diving into a new recipe in the kitchen.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

This is a new version of the BBC Good Food app, which will give users access to BBC Good Food's extensive recipes database. Key features are:

ACCESS to unlimited BBC Good Food recipes, including the latest, trend-led dishes fresh from the BBC Good Food team

BROWSE a growing selection of thousands of recipes, and new dishes are added all the time

SEARCH for the latest, trend-led BBC Good Food recipes

SAVE your favourite recipes all in one place

ADD these recipes to an unlimited number of your very own COLLECTIONS

RATE your favourite recipes

START saving and organising recipes on one device, and resume on another

ACCESS all your recipes and collections saved on the website.

Notification History Log

Notification History Log is one of those apps that will come in handy more times than you think. If you have ever swiped away a notification by accident that was actually pretty important, you can use Notification History Log to check and see exactly what that notification was. Now you won't have to search through your apps to find out what app the lost notification belonged to.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.49 a piece

--

Cleared any notification accidentally? Want to check any notification that you already deleted? Then Notification History Log will help you. This is the only application you need to retrieve all your old notifications. With this app you can have access to Notification History Log where you can find old notifications that you cleared recently. This app works on almost all Android smartphones running on Kitkat or higher. The best part of the application is Advanced History Log feature where you will get full control over your notifications.

Ready For Reddit

I am sure the majority of AP's readers already have a favorite Reddit app that they prefer to use, though having a new option on the Play Store is never a bad thing. So if you are looking for a new Reddit app, or are just curious as to what Ready For Reddit offers, you can easily check it out today thanks to it currently being listed for free. Just keep in mind that this is a beta release, so there may be a few bugs or unfinished features.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

--

This app is in beta. Feel free to leave any feedback or suggestions.

The USO

Apparently, The USO is a new app from the United Service Organizations that gives those in the military and their families an easy way to check and see what USO programs are happening ib their current area or even in a future location. This is great for military families that move around a lot. While it is surprising no official app had existed before this week, I am sure The USO app is a welcome addition to the Play Store for those that enjoy its services.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The USO app gives service members and their families the ability to find USO locations, discover USO programs, and quickly check-in on arrival at participating USOs. Please use the In-App feedback to let us know your thoughts on the app. We understand that not everything will be perfect as this is the first version of the app, please help us improve your experience.

NavBar Animations is a pretty slick app that can customize your navigation bar, all without the need to be rooted. What sets this app apart from other navigation customizers is the fact that it includes quite a few different customizable animations that can be placed in the navigation bar's background. A pretty neat feature if I do say so myself.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.49 a piece

--

If you are looking for an app to Customize and Enhance your phone's Navigation Bar without having to Root or install Xposed, you are in the right place. Navbar Animations offers awesome custom animations that will add some life to your boring old navigation bar. Navbar Animations is a personalization app that adds cool animations to your navigation bar which can be configured to make it your own.

Speedo On - Swim training. Connected

Speedo On - Swim training Connected is a fitness tracker aimed at the sport of swimming that is designed to communicate with quite a few different fitness devices, such as Samsung, Misfit, and Garmin. Essentially you can view your swim stats at a glance thanks to this useful app and its built-in connectivity to a competent range of smartwatches.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Speedo On offers swim tracking, analysis, drill videos, expert training plans, tips, advice and challenges. Speedo On syncs with your fitness tracker for in-depth analysis and progress tracking. Compatible with Samsung, Misfit and Garmin, with more coming soon… Speedo On offers tracking and analysis for all your swims, including interval breakdown, SWOLF, pace and stroke count.

Spyglass

If you ever find that you need access to a GPS app without a connection to some type of wireless data, Spyglass may just be what you have been looking for. It also contains all the tools you might need when out on a hike, such as a compass, waypoint tracker, and speedometer. Basically, this is an all in one tool for the outdoor lover in all of us.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $5.99 a piece

--

One of the best cross-country GPS navigation tools is now available on Android. Most features are implemented, however, some features available on other platforms are to be done. The multi-target tracking, star catalogue and coordinate converter will come later as a free update. Also, instead of having multiple apps, on Android it is a single free app with a paid unlock of premium features.

Recipes to cook today

Recipes to cook today is another recipe app for this week's app roundup. This time around you can expect all of the main features of any recipe application, such as an easy way to save your favorite recipes as well as an extensive searchable database filled with interesting meals. It also gives you an area to save your own recipes, which should make storing and cataloging your family's recipes a breeze.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $5.99 a piece

--

Millions of recipes all in one place. Save and organize your favorite recipes. All in one place and it's 100% free. Recipes are personalized according to your tastes. Your recipes can be easily shared with friends and family.

Search millions of recipes across the entire web.

When you write your own recipes, the app creates a video for you.

Ask questions to a community of people who love cooking.

Amazon Relay

Amazon Relay is an app designed to help those shipping items for Amazon by pre-registering their loads before they arrive at a fulfillment or sort center. This means not everyone will find this app useful, but for those that do, it appears to be a pretty big time saver. By receiving your gate pass to your phone before you arrive at a facility, you can use the provided barcode to gain entrance with ease and speed.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Amazon Relay helps truck drivers save time at Amazon Fulfillment and Sort Centers. Use the app to pre-register your loads and get gate passes right on your phone. Download the FREE Amazon Relay app. When picking up or dropping off at Amazon facilities, enter load information to get your Gate Pass in advance. Once you arrive at the gate, simply scan your Gate Pass for fast, easy check in.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

SmartThings for NVIDIA SHIELD TV

Android Police coverage: SmartThings Link hands-on: Turning your SHIELD TV into a smart home hub

SmartThings for NVIDIA SHIELD TV is the standalone application for the new SmartThings Link for NVIDIA SHIELD. What it does, is it creates a hub for all of your smart-connected devices, such as thermostats, lighting, etc. This way you can turn your Nvidia Shield TV into a smart-hub for you smart-connected house.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Download this app to set up your SmartThings Link for NVIDIA SHIELD, so it connects wirelessly with a wide range of smart devices and makes them work together. This application makes it easy to:

Set up your SmartThings Link for NVIDIA SHIELD,

Track the status of your system and more with how-to videos,

Reset the SmartThings Hub functionality of your NVIDIA SHIELD.

Now Playing History

Android Police coverage: Add history to the Pixel 2 'Now Playing' song identification feature with this app

Now Playing History is an ingenious little app that will serve up your song identification search history on any Pixel 2 device. This way you can check and see what your song identification searches have consisted of in the past with ease. Basically, you're able to search your history of recognized songs and can even delete songs from your history by long-pressing on them.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

The "Now Playing"-feature on the new Pixel phones is awesome - but what happens if you don't catch a song's name before it vanishes from the lockscreen? It's gone forever :-O. "Now Playing History" shows a history of all the songs you listened to, sorted by date. Never miss a song again. You can tap on an entry to listen to the song in your favorite music player (customizable).

Xperia Assist

Android Police coverage: Sony uploads Xperia Assist app to the Play Store

Xperia Assist is a helpful app for owners of Xperia devices. You get a personalized introduction along with a ton of helpful tips that will guide you in the function of your phone. Think of it as an interactive instruction manual that can help anyone new to their device discover how useful their phone can be.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The application brings a personalized introduction to Xperia essentials and gives contextual tips, exposing Xperia’s hidden gems and potential optimizations. These smart tips are intelligently selected based on your usage patterns and device surroundings. They are simple to understand and the content is rich with beautiful design.

Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears is a tie-in application for Logitech's Ultimate Ears BLAST and Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST portable speakers. Basically, this app controls those speakers and gives you an easy way to sign into your Amazon account for the added benefit of Amazon Alexa in your Logitech portable speaker of choice. This way you can control everything with your voice once it is all set up.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Meet the new Ultimate Ears app designed exclusively for Ultimate Ears BLAST and Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST, portable Wi-Fi/Bluetooth speakers with bold, immersive 360° sound and hands-free voice control. Now with Amazon Alexa built-in, you and your crew can blast tunes, crank the volume, order takeout, and more with just the power of your voice.

Amazon Cloud Cam

Amazon Cloud Cam is also a tie-in product that gives you access to your Cloud Cam feed from anywhere that you currently are. This way you can quickly check in on your home, pet, or child from the comfort of your phone. There is even a two-way audio feature that makes communication with those in a room with the camera a breeze.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

With the Cloud Cam app, you can access your Cloud Cam feed, anywhere you go. Use the Cloud Cam app to check in 24/7 and catch every activity. Replay important activities that were captured throughout the day. Name your cameras to easily differentiate monitoring views, like the kitchen vs. the living room. Listen in or let your kids know when it’s time for bed with two-way audio.

JOnePlus Tools is a new app that is intended for use on Oxygen OS. It would appear that you can edit your quick tiles without root, though the majority of features do require it. So if you are not rooted, you may not find much use, but if you are, well then, you can calibrate your display as well as a whole host of other functions.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

--

Latest OOS Oreo beta is unstable. Some bugs present on system level. .!.TESTED ONLY ON Oxygen OS 4+.!. Application allows to edit quick tiles count without root. Switches to monochrome mode from application or QS tile. Enable Call recorder in stock Phone app. Shortcuts for hidden Oxygen OS settings (doze/auto-launch).

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.