For the circumstances in which Android Auto is used, you'd think that Google would pay extra attention in getting everything just right. But with issues in just the past few months regarding Maps, the Ok Google command, and Play Music, it's clear that that's not the case. Our latest Android Auto issues come from owners of Google's brand-new Pixel 2 XL.

This report, like virtually all others, comes courtesy of Google's Product Forums. The original poster has been using his Pixel 2 XL with his 2017 Ford Focus. For him, Android Auto is closing randomly while he's using Maps and Play Music (sound familiar?) at completely random time intervals; sometimes it'll crash instantly, while in other cases it'll take up to half an hour. This causes the phone to have to be disconnected and plugged back in, which can obviously be a distraction while driving. Others are also having issues with their Volkswagens and Kias, as well as Pioneer and Sony head units. There's also a Pixel 2 user who is having the same issue with his 2018 Audi A4.

Users on Android 8.0 and 8.1 alike are experiencing this problem, and many have stated that this doesn't happen with the first-gen Pixel or other phones they may own. The Android Auto team is now requesting that users send a bug report so they can see what's going on. It's possible that this issue isn't strictly restricted to the Pixel 2 phones as there's one report from an LG G6 owner, but we haven't heard people with any other devices chime in.