If you're into frugality and football (or what us commoners call "soccer"), we've got a deal that could make your weekend. Use our exclusive Daily Steals coupon code to purchase a brand new, unlocked BLU Vivo XL2, with a case and screen protector in tow, for a mere $129.99. Hop on that deal and you'll also give yourself a chance at winning a five-day, all-expenses-paid trip to Spain, including premium seats at the Real Madrid vs. Valencia CF match in January.

BLU's follow-up to the value-packing Vivo XL launched at the beginning of the year at $149.99. It has plenty going for it: a curved 5.5" 720x1280 IPS LCD display, a MediaTek 6737T chipset, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a MicroSD slot for up to 64GB of additional storage, a 13MP main camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 3,150mAh battery. It also comes with a headphone jack and a pair of earphones in the box, which could make some of your flagship-loving friends a bit jealous. Daily Steals has already knocked $10 off the original MSRP, but use our coupon code ANDROIDPOLICEXL2 to get an additional $10 off for a total discount of $20.

If that's not enough to get your attention, BLU is also offering anyone who purchases a 2017 BLU smartphone a chance at winning one of three grand prize trips to Spain. The five-day trip for two comes with paid-for round-trip plane tickets, hotel accommodations, and meals. It also includes seats in BLU's VIP box at the Real Madrid vs. Valencia CF match on Jan. 28, 2018, along with a meet and greet with the Valencia CF players.

Frugality pays, and in this case, it can potentially pay quite handsomely. Buy a new BLU Vivo XL2 from Daily Steals for $129.99 using our coupon code ANDROIDPOLICEXL2, and you'll get free shipping and a one-year warranty, too. The phone comes in blue or gold and will ship 24-48 hours after purchase. Use the savings to buy a book to learn Spanish – you know, just in case.

