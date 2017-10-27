It's not often we see tech companies throw shade at each other, at least outside of the usual cell network advertisements. The Pixel 2 XL has been receiving some negative publicity lately regarding its display issues, and Samsung has taken up the opportunity to subtly make fun of it in a new commercial.

The ad consists of clips from hands-on and review videos, describing how great the screens are on the Galaxy S8, S8+, and Note8. Some of the people featured include Marqes Brownlee (MKBHD), Ubox Therapy, Jonathan Morrison, and MrMobile (Michael Fisher).

While opinions on the Pixel 2 XL's screen problems vary greatly, it's an objective fact that Samsung makes some of the best smartphone displays on the market. I think Samsung has earned the right to brag a little bit; maybe the company should bring back the headphone jack commercials too?