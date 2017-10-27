Pixel 2 problems seem to be compounding on one another in recent days. Next up to the bug-bat is audio. Specifically, it appears that the Pixel 2 XL's sound quality when recording a video leaves a whole lot to be desired. Our own Artem put together a stunning example that demonstrates the issue with the sound of running water, and it's a screeching mess.

The above example jumps through several different segments of a video to demonstrate the issue. While the sound of running water starts out recognizable, as recording progresses the quality changes quite dramatically for the worse. Finally, it ends with something of a return to normalcy.

The cause of the issue is yet to be determined, though there is a thread on Google's support forums for it. Not all audio seems to be affected, and it may not be a problem for all devices. Even for Artem, loud sounds and speech are being recorded perfectly fine, but quieter background noises are definitely having some sort of problem. We'll have to wait and see what the particular cause for this issue is and if it's widespread.