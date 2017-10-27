The saga of recurring reminders on Android Wear has been a long and dramatic one. For the uninitiated, some saw their recurring reminders on Android Wear being regularly marked as done and disappearing without having seen them. First, it was broken, then it was fixed, then it wasn't actually fixed. But today it's fixed. Again. Probably. We'll see.

We've been following the support thread for the issue over on Google's product forums for a while, and recently a Googler spoke out in the thread claiming that this bug had, in fact, been fixed.

Hi again, Issue with "Reminders marked as done" has been fixed. Make sure that you have the latest Google app update on your phone and watch and let us know if this is not working for you. Very important, make sure that you have the latest Google app update on your phone, watch, and all other devices, as having an old version in one of the devices, will impact you, If you having any similar issue to this, let us know! Ernest

Immediately following his message were additional reports that the issue was not, in fact, fixed. So it might be fixed (again), but it might also not be fixed (again).